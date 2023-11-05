News you can trust since 1877
Chesterfield's Liam Mandeville tries to get the better of Jack Sparkes. Picture: Nigel French/PA WireChesterfield's Liam Mandeville tries to get the better of Jack Sparkes. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire
Chesterfield's Liam Mandeville tries to get the better of Jack Sparkes. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

'Worst performance for club', 'Some dreadful crosses', 'Showed character and fight': Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings after FA Cup shock at Chesterfield

Awful Pompey suffered FA Cup embarrassment at Chesterfield in front of the ITV cameras.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT

Former Blues skipper Tom Naylor settled matters with a first-half header which deservedly gave Paul Cook’s impressive non-leaguers victory.

It was a season’s worst display from John Mousinho’s men, particularly in the first half, and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Early scare when his kick was blocked by Grigg and there will be questions over his decision to come and punch the ball from the free-kick which Naylor headed home. Positioned himself well to claim other shots, but largely had little to deal with.

2. Joe Rafferty - 5

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 46 mins) Saw very little of him attacking down the right, very much restricted to defensive duty. Did okay overall and assured as ever, but was taken off at half-time over concerns over being on a yellow card. Photo: Jason Brown

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 46 mins) Saw very little of him attacking down the right, very much restricted to defensive duty. Did okay overall and assured as ever, but was taken off at half-time over concerns over being on a yellow card.

3. Regan Poole - 6

(Replaced by Sean Raggett on 11 mins) Injured his left leg when outmuscled off the ball by Will Grigg and was forced off. Photo: Jason Brown

(Replaced by Sean Raggett on 11 mins) Injured his left leg when outmuscled off the ball by Will Grigg and was forced off.

(Replaced by Sean Raggett on 11 mins) Injured his left leg when outmuscled off the ball by Will Grigg and was forced off. Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey’s best defender and retained that characteristic composure, although one loose pass did present Colclough with a decent second-half chance. Overall, however, a decent display, particularly after the reshuffle following Poole’s exit.

Pompey’s best defender and retained that characteristic composure, although one loose pass did present Colclough with a decent second-half chance. Overall, however, a decent display, particularly after the reshuffle following Poole’s exit. Photo: Jason Brown

