Aberdeen legend Joe Harper believes the Scottish Premiership side’s valuation of the 25-year-old is far too low and claims bidding should begin at the £4m mark.

It’s been reported that Dons favourite McCrorie is in advanced talks to make the switch to Ashton Gate in the summer.

The versatile defender/midfielder has three years remaining on his contract at Pittodrie. But that’s another reason why Harper is adamant the former Blues loanee is being sold on the cheap.

He told the Press and Journal: ‘It would be extremely disappointing if Aberdeen accept just £2m for Ross McCrorie. The versatile defender-midfielder is worth at least double that.

‘McCrorie still has three years left on his Aberdeen contract and is an extremely influential player for the Reds. Any team interested in signing him should start with a minimum bid of £4m and then expect to be pushed up to a higher figure to land him.

‘McCrorie is fast, powerful, influential and is so important to Aberdeen. To let him go for just £2m would be selling the Dons and McCrorie short.’

The Scot made 23 appearances for Pompey during the 2019-20 season while on loan from Glasgow Rangers, as Kenny Jackett’s then side suffered League One play-off semi-final heartache at the hands of Oxford.

Ross McCrorie in action for Pompey during the 2019-20 season

As reported by The News, Jackett was interested in the former Scotland under-21 international returning on a temporary basis, although the player wanted to find himself a permanent home somewhere.

That prompted a move to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen – initially on loan, but made permanent in 2021.

Since then McCrorie has made 113 appearances for the Dons and acted as captain as Pittodrie.

The now 25-year-old has made 39 appearances for Barry Robson’s this term as they sit third in the league.