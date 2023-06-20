Conor Shaughnessy may have slipped under the radar compared to the other four fresh arrivals since the summer window opened.

Yet Pompey’s boss is convinced the multi-talented ex-Burton man possesses a talent glaringly absent from last season’s side.

Although primarily signed to serve as a central defender, it’s the Irishman’s ability to also feature in the centre of midfield which appeals.

And with the 26-year-old having performed both roles with distinction for the Brewers over the last two years, Mousinho is revelling utilising that multi-tasking ability.

He told The News: ‘Conor has been a huge part of Burton staying up in League One over the last couple of seasons, often asked to play out of position.

‘Everyone speaks very highly of him in terms of attitude, work-rate, and how he has gone about his business there. We’re picking up a really good player.

‘Also it’s his versatility, you definitely need players like that, someone who can cover a number of positions.

Conor Shaughnessy's versatility really appeals to John Mousinho. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

‘I genuinely feel that Conor can cover any slot across the back four and also as a holding midfielder because he has the athleticism. He’s done it really well previously.

‘These sorts of players are important to fit into the side, but what we don’t want is a player that can cover a few positions but isn’t very good at any of them.

‘Conor has been brought in as a centre-half primarily, yet we think he’s good enough at that level to play in the middle of the park as well.

‘It just gives your squad a bit of flexibility, particularly in other positions, and that might then free up a bit of budget here and there for you to get someone else.

Conor Shaughnessy has signed a two-year deal with Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘Maybe last season we lacked players that can play in a number of positions really well. There's always a fine balance between being a player that can play lots of different positions and just nailing one down and doing it really well.

‘With some players you think “That’s your position, you’re really good at it, so stick to that”.

‘For others, you definitely know the ones that can cover a few roles – and they are usually worth their weight in gold.’

Shaughnessy started his career in England at Reading before joining Leeds, where he featured 15 times.

He also played for Hearts (loan), Mansfield (loan) and Burton (loan), before permanent deals at Rochdale, Burton and now Pompey.

Mousinho added: ‘Conor’s best position is as a centre-half.

‘He has played there extensively throughout his career and, while there's also the middle of the park, we are bringing him in as a centre half who can also cover.