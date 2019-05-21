Have your say

Pompey fans have been reacting to news that Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer is on Kenny Jackett’s wanted list.

As revealed by The News yesterday, the centre-back is on the Blues’ radar as they prepare to lose Matt Clarke this summer.

Lockyer’s Pirates contract is set to expire next month, with the Rovers youth product prepared to walk away following 284 appearances and seven goals.

The centre-back revealed over the weekend that promotion-chasing League One clubs and several in the Championship were after his services.

Pompey are one of those sides – as are Nottingham Forest.

So it’s a waiting game to see where the Welsh international chooses to ply his trade next season.

Tom Lockyer, right, in action for Bristol Rovers against Sunderland Picture: by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

In the meantime, though, Blues fans have been having their say on the player.

Here’s what they’ve seen saying on Twitter and on our Facebbok page: Portsmouth FC – The News...

@jamiefox83: Be a good squad addition, Wouldn’t mind Curtis Nelson from Oxford either.

Gareth White: Can’t sell all our best players and get sub-standard replacements. Look at Morris and Cannon – very poor.

@Braderleyy: Would be a very good signing.

Jamie Harris: Omar Beckles from Shrewsbury town worth looking at!

@PompeyCorner: They would have to use regular 1st team football as the gambit as he’s looking for championship football himself.

Ricky Ryan: how about keep Clarke and splash some money and get this guy to partner him in defence.

@arthurdshelby: Stick that name on the underwhelming list.

Shawn Woodward: Clarke is left footed Lockyer is right footed so not straight replacement more as Burgess cover.

Gareth White: The alarm bells will be ringing if they do it on the cheap again cost us promotion last 2 seasons