Ronan Curtis challenges during Pompey's dismal 2-0 defeat at Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Sadly there was no audio to go with the pictures. Then again, everything about the Blues at Adams Park was below expectations.

Much was promised, the chance to capitalise on a bleak weekend for their rivals, the opportunity to return to League One’s top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Sky, they would be providing more gimmicks than a bat suit, with increased behind-the-scenes content including on-pitch audio, half-time chats with managers and, of course, dressing room cameras.

Lovely. Except wretched Pompey were buried by a dismal first-half performance from which there was no comeback – and that’s what truly matters.

The Blues couldn’t manage to keep possession and were chasing shadows during a pitiful opening 20 minutes in which the impressive Anis Mehmeti netted the opener.

There was a marginal improvement for the remainder of the half, with a mighty two corners and no shots, yet it represented appalling Pompey’s worst 45 minutes of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were chants of ‘This is embarrassing’ and widespread boos from the vocal away support at the half-time whistle – and Danny Cowley’s men could have no complaints.

A double substitution at the break pepped them up a little, albeit not too difficult to raise the performance levels, with a few shots thrown in for good measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Garath McCleary completed a comfortable 2-0 victory for Gareth Ainsworth’s men in the 88th minute, sealing a dreadful early afternoon for Pompey.

Stripping away their unbeaten home form and ongoing cup runs, it is now a hugely concerning one league win in two-and-a-half months as they continue to drift away from the promotion pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly Adams Park represented one of the season’s low points, as it did for Cowley’s predecessors Paul Cook and Kenny Jackett in previous years.

A shocking display, the back three system shambolic, Owen Dale marginalised by a wing-back role, and, yet again, a startling lack of creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If only walls had ears as well as pretty pictures in that Pompey dressing room at half-time and after the full-time whistle.

For the televised trip, Cowley had made three changes – yet retained the back three system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale available after not being given permission to play in the FA Cup against MK Dons, they were handed instant recalls.

Also earning a recall was Connor Ogilvie, with Denver Hume, Zak Swanson and Reeco Hackett dropping out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant Cowley kept the system he rolled out in that 3-2 win over the Dons, having started with a back three for the first time this season.

Ogilvie was handed a left wing-back role, with Dale on the other flank, while the back three consisted of Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Scarlett and Colby Bishop were in attack, with Ronan Curtis operating behind in a position previously filled by Hackett against MK Dons.

Meanwhile, Joe Morrell was on the bench, having returned from World Cup duty in Qatar following Wales’ elimination at the hands of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match kicked off with Pompey put under pressure to defend their penalty area and, on six minutes, Josh Scowen followed up a loose clearance to crash a shot well over the bar when he should have done better.

The Blues were unable to enjoy any time on the ball in possession and, sure enough, Wycombe broke the deadlock on 14 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s defence failed to deal with a bouncing ball inside the box and Mehmeti popped up on the right to lash a fierce right-footed effort past Josh Griffiths.

It summed up the sluggish opening from the visitors – and, on the flipside, a bright beginning from Ainsworth’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, Mehmeti wriggled free down the byline from the right and put in a ball which caused an almighty scramble, with the Blues in the end indebted to a foul on Griffiths for removing the danger.

Cowley’s back three continued to look shaky, getting into each other's way at times and struggling to contain a lively Chairboys attacking unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chants of ‘Danny, sort it out’ emanated from the healthy travelling support on 22 minutes, followed by ‘This is embarrassing’ after Mehmeti failed to cleanly strike another great opportunity.

Pompey won their first corner on 32 minutes when Pack’s free-kick was headed behind, yet it came to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet it was an encouraging sign as the visitors slowly began to get a foothold in the match, and, moments later, Curtis was clobbered at the far post as he attempted to produce a header on goal.

Then the Irishman was agonisingly just short of getting to the ball before keeper Max Stryjek following Scarlett’s pass into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Blues were fortunate not to fall further behind on 40 minutes when a free-kick in the box eventually fell to Alfie Mawson.

The central defender’s first-time right-footed shot struck the far post and bounced to safety as the visitors’ defending was yet again called into question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey were fortunate it was just 1-0 at half-time and Cowley introduced Hackett and Ryan Tunnicliffe for Curtis and Mingi in an attempt to reverse the damage.

Thankfully, the Blues started the second half encouragingly, with Dale pushed higher up the pitch and far more tempo about the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Grimmer was booked for hauling down Scarlett during one attack, while Dale fired over on 54 minutes for their first true goal attempt.

Wycombe remained far too comfortable, however, with their lead not remotely being threatened, prompting Cowley to turn to Hume on 66 minutes, replacing Ogilvie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey sprang to life in the 74th minute, though, with firstly Scarlett fizzing a powerful right-footed effort from the edge of the box before ricocheting off the body of Stryjek.

Then Hackett fired in a low left-footed attempt saved by the keeper at his near post for a Blues corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entering 80 minutes, Robertson’s cross from the left was a good one, but Scarlett’s flying header was unfortunately straight at the Chairboys’ skipper.

Yet the hosts continued to threaten, with Griffiths saving with his feet and then a tremendous covering tackle from Robertson thwarting Mehmeti as he burst through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on 88 minutes, Garath McCleary put the result beyond doubt to make it 2-0 and secure a thoroughly-deserved win.