Gareth Ainsworth admits Wycombe won’t have the financial muscle of Pompey or Sunderland despite an American takeover being finalised at Adams Park.

The Couhig family are set to take control of the Chairboys after the club's Trust voted to sell a 75 per cent stake.

And it was their investment that helped sign players such as ex-Blues loanee David Wheeler among others during the summer transfer window.

Wycombe’s recruitment has proven smart and they surprisingly top the League One table by five points.

But Ainsworth reckons his club still won’t possess similar levels of funds as Kenny Jackett’s side.

Speaking to Dream Team FC, the Chairboys boss said: ‘This club has been crying out for the Couhigs and not just finance-wise.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘There’s not going to be millions of pounds available. We’re not going to turn suddenly into the Sunderlands or Portmouths of this world in this league, no chance. We’re going to do it right.

‘It’s not going to be overnight, it’s going to take some time. We’ve got a long-term plan, we’re just probably going a little bit ahead of the curve at the moment on the pitch. I’m happy with that.’

Pompey were defeated 1-0 by Wycombe at Adams Park last month.