Gareth Ainsworth has backed Kenny Jackett to get Pompey through their sticky spell following today’s defeat at Wycombe.

The Blues' woeful start to the campaign continued with a 1-0 loss to the Chairboys.

Adebayo Akinfenwa's 83rd-minute penalty condemned Pompey to a third loss in the division. They’ve collected just six points from a possible 21 and sit 20th in the table.

The result prompted chants of “We Want Jackett Out” as the boss’ position comes under increased pressure.

But Ainsworth believes Pompey will soon start ‘taking teams apart.’

The Wycombe manager feels Jackett, who he worked with during his playing days at QPR, is the right man to take the Blues forward.

‘They have got some really good players and are a massive club,’ Ainsworth told The News.

‘Sometimes it just doesn’t click and then all of a sudden it does.

‘I know Kenny, he is a great guy and Joe (Gallen) is a great coach. I have a lot of respect for those two and it’s a nice result because he is a top, top manager.

‘I think Portsmouth are going to click and start taking some teams apart. They have too much quality and too many big names not to be winning games.

‘It’s a great result because I think Portsmouth are going to starting firing soon.

‘I’d back Kenny Jackett. Like I say, he is an old friend and was part of the coaching team when we got promoted with QPR in 2003.

‘I have nothing but respect for him. It is football and it happens. As managers, we take the rough with the smooth.’