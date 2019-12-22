Gareth Ainsworth felt Adebayo Akinfenwa was ‘goaded’ into a red card as the striker will be ruled out Wycombe’s trip to Pompey on Boxing Day.

The former Swansea and Northampton man was sent off during the Chair Boys’ 1-0 loss at Oxford United on Saturday.

Akinfenwa received a second yellow card in the 26th minute after grabbing John Mousinho by the throat.

That means he won’t be available for the League One leaders' visit to Fratton Park, having scored the only for the penalty spot in the reverse fixture in September.

Three minutes earlier, James Henry’s strike would prove decisive for the promotion-chasing U’s at the Kassam Stadium.

And with Wycombe – who sit seven points clear at the summit – suffering just a second league loss of the campaign, Ainsworth heaped praise on his troops.

Adebayo Akinfenwa will miss Wycombe's trip to Pompey after being sent off at Oxford. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

He said: ‘I’m so proud of the performance of my team. We had a mountain to climb with 10 men.

‘I asked my team at half-time if they could come up with another clean sheet in the second half to give us a chance.

‘And I’ve said it them in the dressing room afterwards “that will do for me” because it was a performance of great heart and togetherness.

‘Ryan (Allsop) made two really good saves but Oxford are a good side. They showed that on Wednesday night (against Manchester City).

‘I believe the tackle on Scott Kashket merited a sending off, and they have goaded Adebayo into reacting.

‘Yes, he should no better with his experience, but he’ll back him – he’s a professional and I don’t think he did a lot wrong.

‘Apart from the two saves Ryan had to make, we defended magnificently, and we almost caught them on the break a couple of times.’

Meanwhile, Darren Ferguson insisted Peterborough aren’t getting carried away after his side moved into the automatic promotion places.

Despite being held to a goalless draw at Bristol Rovers, Pompey's 1-0 victory over Ipswich meant the Posh entered the top two on goal difference.

Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘If we maintain our good home form draws like this one become good results so we will move on and get ready for the next game.

‘It’s good to be second obviously, but we won’t be getting carried away. There will be many more ups and downs to come, but the mentality of my players is very strong right now.’

Peterborough are are home to Doncaster on Boxing Day, while Bristol Rovers host AFC Wimbledon.

Mark Robins labelled Coventry's 1-0 success over Lincoln as one of their best performances of the campaign.

Zain Westbrooke notched the only goal in the 32nd minute as the Sky Blues remain fifth.

Robins, whose fifth-placed side don’t have a game on Thursday, told Coventry Live: ‘I thought we were brilliant. I’m delighted with the result, but the performance was absolutely up there with the best this season.

‘They had a 10-minute spell in the second half that I wasn’t too happy with, but we saw it through which was probably as a consequence of not scoring enough.

‘We’re really brave. Some of the passing movements and some of the efforts were outstanding. I’m delighted with the bravery that we showed once again.’

Other results

Gillingham 3-1 MK Dons, Blackpool 0-1 Shrewsbury, Bolton 3-2 Southend, Burton 3-1 Rochdale, Doncaster 1-1 Accrington, Rotherham 2-2 Fleetwood, Tranmere 1-0 AFC Wimbledon.