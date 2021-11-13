Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick off (3pm).

Wycombe team news

The hosts go into the game without Sullay Kaikai (Sierra Leone), Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland) and Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar), with the trio all away on international duty.

However, that didn’t stop manager Gareth Ainsworth taking up the option of rescheduling the fixture.

There is a chance the Chairboys could also be without five-goal top scorer Garath McCleary, who has been absent since their 2-1 win against Crewe on October 23.

But with Wycombe already without their internationals, there’s every possibility the experienced 34-year-old will be passed fit to play.

Predicted line-up: David Stockdale, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson, Josh Scowen, Curtis Thompson, Dominic Gape, Sam Vokes, Brandan Hanlan, David Wheeler. Subs: Adam Przybek, Jordan Obita, Jason McCarthy, Anis Mehmeti, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Christian Forino Joseph, Garath McCleary.

Pompey team news

Pompey go into their game at Wycombe without two of their best players so far this season.

Both Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland) and Joe Morrell (Wales) are unavailable because of international commitments – which means league recalls for Alex Bass and Shaun Williams.

Injuries also continue to play havoc with Danny Cowley’s selection, with Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ellis Harrison still out.

However, Paul Downing could return to the squad after a spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, George Hirst could find himself promoted from the bench to the starting XI after his heroics in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win against Crystal Palace Under-21s.

John Marquis is likely to miss out.

Predicted line-up: Alex Bass, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Lee Brown, Shaun Williams, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness, Reeco Hackett, Ronan Curtis, George Hirst. Subs: Toby Steward, Kieron Freeman, Paul Downing, Miguel Azeez, Michael Jacobs, John Marquis, Gassan Ahadme.

They said what?Gareth Ainsworth

‘We’ll be putting out our strongest team possible, of course.

‘We’re without three internationals but we were desperate to get the game on because we want to carry on the excellent home record we’ve got.‘There was a blip against Ipswich and those things can happen, but one game won’t define a season – getting on a good run over seven or eight matches will really have a bearing and that’s what we’re looking to do.

‘We love playing at home; we relish every game here because the fans have been fantastic from day one and we need to make sure we get back to winning ways.

‘There’ve been some entertaining games here but I’d take a 1-0 win; Portsmouth are a strong team with a fantastic management team and they’ll be up there at the end of the season.’

Danny Cowley

‘They chose to play the game, which is absolutely their prerogative.

‘They've had three call-ups and probably their three call-ups haven't been in their starting XI.

‘And that's maybe why they decided to play the game.

‘They might feel we've got some injuries at this point and also two key players on international duty that it was a good time to play us maybe.

‘They might have smelt blood.

‘If that is the case, we have to prove that we're in a good moment, which I believe we are with five matches unbeaten and three clean sheets in those five games and that we're not going to roll over for anyone.

‘I think they'll see a really determined, really committed Portsmouth team. That's certainly what we're planning to do.

‘Absolutely, (we'll be going there to prove them wrong).'

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Wycombe: 21/20

1-0 13/2, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 18/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 25/1

Pompey: 13/5

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 33/1

Draw: 11/4

0-0 10/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Tom Nield

Key Stats (All competitions)

Wycombe

Record this season: P23 W9 D7 L7

League position: (4th – 31 points)

Top Scorer: Garath McCleary (5)

Top Assists: Joe Jacobson (4)

Discipline: 21 yellow, 1 red

Pompey

Record this season: P21 W7 D5 L9

League position: (14th – 20 points)

Top Scorer: Marcus Harness (6)

Top Assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (4)

Discipline: 30 yellow, 1 red

Form guide

Wycombe

L 5-0 Burton (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

D 2-2 Hartlepool (A) – FA Cup

L 4-1 Ipswich (H) – League One

D 3-3 Fleetwood (A) – League One

W 2-1 Crewe (H) – League One

Pompey

W 3-0 Crystal Palace U21 (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

W 1-0 Harrow Borough (H) – FA Cup

D 1-1 Cheltenham (H) – League One

W 1-0 Bolton (H) – League One

D 2-2 Accrington (A) – League One

Other fixtures

Tonight

Bolton v Crewe (8pm)

Tomorrow (3pm kick-offs unless stated)