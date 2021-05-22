The likes of Yakubu, Benjani, David Norris, Brett Pitman, Lee Bradbury, Sammy Igoe, Kyle Bennett, and Hayden Mullins will all be rubbing shoulders – and for a great cause.

The former Blues favourites will play in a charity match at AFC Portchester's Crest Finance Stadium, with all proceeds going towards Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

It represents a unique opportunity for the Fratton faithful to watch Pompey greats from various eras in a one-off game.

Yakubu, left, and Benjani.

Certainly, the names on show cater for supporters of all ages.

Yakubu's recognised as one of the greatest strikers to have ever donned the star and crescent, having helped Pompey claim the Division One title in 2003 and scored 43 goals in 92 appearances.

Benjani was also a fans' favourite during the Blues' days in the top flight, while fellow striker Pitman endeared himself to supporters after a prolific debut campaign in 2017-18 when he plundered 25 goals.

Meanwhile, Norris' famous stoppage-time volley to earn Pompey a 2-2 draw at bitter-rivals Southampton in 2012 is a moment that will be replayed for decades to come.

And Bennett was a key player in the side that removed the Blues' shackles from the Football League basement tier in 2017.

In addition, the likes of Paul Robinson, Patrick Agyemang, Danny Hollands, Brian Howard and Rowan Vine will feature.

And former defender and Pompey boss Andy Awford will be in charge of one of the teams.

In the build-up, signed shirts by household stars such as England captain Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish – along with signed boots from Fratton favourite Conor Chaplin – have been sent to raise funds.

Kick-off is at 2pm. Only 200 tickets are available on the gate so it's recommended to get there early.

The game has been organised by Blues fan Chris Underwood.