Yeovil have ended their interest in Matt Casey.

The Pompey youngster won’t be heading to the Huish Park on loan after undergoing a trial earlier this month.

Casey signed his first professional contract last summer, having made three appearances during the Blues' run to Checkatrade Trophy glory.

This season, however, he’s yet to feature for Kenny Jackett’s side.

The towering centre-back, 19, did spend a brief period on loan at the Hawks, but was sent back to Fratton Park after just two games.

He’s subsequently been confined to only reserve-team outings, although he was an unused substitute during the Blues’ bleak 4-1 loss at Accrington Stanley.

Yeovil, who are contending for promotion from the National League, ran the rule over Casey for a week with a view to a loan.

However, Jackett has confirmed the Botley-born ace will remain on the south coast.

The Pompey boss said: ‘They’re not taking him, no.

'He did go there for a trial but it's not one that they're going to pursue.’

Casey featured in the behind-closed-doors game at the Blues’ training ground on Thursday which was to help Jack Whatmough with his return from a long-term knee injury.