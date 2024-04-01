'You can call it a headache': The pain and joy of Portsmouth's biggest selection dilemma
The ‘headache’ has developed into a throbbing migraine for Pompey’s management after Colby Bishop’s powerful performance.
Now John Mousinho has the thankless task of deciding who will operate as his centre-forward against Derby.
In the absence of the suspended head coach, Jon Harley lifted the lid on why Kusini Yengi was overlooked for a starting spot at Wycombe.
Despite coming off the bench to be the Peterborough match-winner, the Australian still couldn't dislodge Bishop from Friday’s side.
Subsequently it proved a correct call, with the Blues’ leading scorer netting twice in the 3-1 success, taking his season’s tally to 18.
But they must agonise once again ahead of Tuesday night’s televised clash.
Harley told The News: ‘Obviously it’s down to a number of things, probably the key one is the fact Colby has had two good weeks training and Kas has been away.
‘Also we are in a position where we have two number nines who both want to play, both are staking a claim, and they should be playing as well. You can call it a headache or a great opportunity for us.
‘We just felt Wycombe was potentially more of a game for Colby, but there will be other matches for Kas. It’s a great situation we are in at the moment.
‘I guess Kas’ time away international duty would have impacted it, he had two games within that period and did very well.
‘Ultimately, we can finish games with both on the pitch and see it out, which I’m sure a lot of people want to see. They also work well together.’
Yengi was handed two starts for Australia during the international break, including netting his maiden Socceroos goal against Lebanon on Tuesday.
Clearly that workload and travelling came into the equation when considering involvement at Adams Park - yet Harley is adamant the 25-year-old remains capable of producing eye-catching cameos off the bench.
He added: ‘With Kas, whether he’s sub or whether he starts, he’s going to score goals, he’s going to make a big impact.
‘The energy he creates when he comes onto the pitch gives the whole team a lift.’
