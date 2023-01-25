Colby Bishop.

The Blues’ 2-0 win at Fleetwood made it two wins on the bounce for the new man at the helm, after he succeeded Danny Cowley last week.

It means Mousinho’s side collected their first league win on the road for three months, with their second successive victory.

Pompey were good value for the three points which moved them up five place to 10th in the League One table.

Bishop feels Mousinho has simplified the message being sent to his players following his arrival from Oxford United.

And the 26-year-old told how the new head coach has also impressed a message that he wants his team to play on the front foot - without the fear of making mistakes.

That combination has been central to the six points collected in quick fashion.

Bishop said: ‘I think he’s come in and set our mentality.

‘We’re going to make mistakes, but if we give 100 per cent effort and we’re trying to do the right things it won’t be a problem.

‘I think that then allows confidence to breed into the team.

‘We have a lot of good players - and when players can express themselves we’re going to do well.

‘They have 100 per cent (the shackles have come off). It feels a lot different on the pitch.

‘It feels a lot more comfortable in games.

‘As much as people try to complicate it, football is a pretty simple game.

‘The things you can control is working hard as a team and battling hard.

‘We’ve done that in the past couple of games, hopefully we can carry on with that.

‘We’re going after teams rather than going to and from. It suits us more.

‘If we can do it at home and away it places like this it’s going to be brilliant.

‘It’s only two games under the new gaffer, but you can see the difference already.’

Bishop’s deftly taken opener in the 43rd minute set Pompey on the way to success, and gave them a tangible return for their enterprising attacking play.

It means the summer signing from Accrington now has 15 goals to his name this season, which is a satisfying return to date for the front man.

Bishop believes he can keep that run going and benefit from the opportunities being created under Mousinho.

He’s not sure those chances would have been coming his way under his predecessor.

Bishop added: ‘Personally for me the chances I’m getting are chances I wouldn’t have got before.