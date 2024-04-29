Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s players from today will discover whether they have a Fratton Park future.

Little under 24 hours following the Southsea Common festivities, the League One title-winning squad are to attend individual meetings at allocated times with John Mousinho as the Blues go through their retained list.

For the 14 out-of-control players, in particular, it is a nervy time as they wait to learn whether they will be offered fresh terms.

John Mousinho has the tough task of carrying out Pompey's retained list from today. Picture: Tim Markland/PA Wire

These include Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Joe Rafferty, Lee Evans, Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson.

Others are Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga, Ryan Schofield, Harry Jewitt-White, Josh Martin, Josh Dockerill and Matt Macey.

In addition, those contracted players will discover how Mousinho regards their first-team future heading into the Championship.

And, speaking ahead of today, Pompey’s head coach pledged to be ‘honest’ with all those involved.

He told The News: ‘Talks will take place over Monday and Tuesday.

‘What they consist of depends on the situation of the player. If he knows he’s under contract next season and is definitely going to be around, then it’s about what the summer looks like and improvements we can make.

‘With others, there’s not a huge amount of point in organising a pre-season for a player you are about to release, so it’s about getting down to business and letting them know the reason for the decisions.

‘They range from that to obviously having a lot of detail, while others will be simple, short and sweet.

‘The best thing is to be honest and to make sure the players know the reasons for whatever decision is being made - then go from there.

‘Obviously it can be nervy for the out-of-contract players, in particular. Even if you’re in contract, things can change in a football club.

‘The one thing we are pretty sure of is all the players under contract will be spoken to about the summer and they'll be back next season.

‘Unless players say they want to leave the football club. If that’s an option for us, then we’ll make it happen. If not, then we’ll keep the player. We’ll give everybody a chance in pre-season and see where we go.’