The respected former Premier League referee believes Woolmer got it horribly wrong as Devante Cole’s striker was ruled out in Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

The 78th-minute incident at Fratton Park saw Joe Morrell foul Josh Martin as he burst towards goal, with the ball going loose for Cole to apply the finish.

Woolmer had already blown his whistle for the foul, leading to furious scenes as the visitors remonstrated with the referee.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has indicated his club have made a complaint over what unfolded to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited group, who are responsible for officials in English football.

And Gallagher feels the Tykes manager is entitled to feel aggrieved about the key moment which led to Pompey fans singing ‘stand up if you love the ref’, as they acknowledged their side dodged a bullet.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, the man from Banbury pulled no punches over Woolmer getting the call horribly wrong.

He said: ‘The best players make time for themselves in a game.

Referee Andy Woolmer. Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport

‘You’d think a referee who’s been around 20 years should know enough to just delay that one second to see where the ball goes.

‘If he’d delayed that one second, the ball goes in the net and he looks great for playing an advantage.