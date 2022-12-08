Young Portsmouth asset’s frank admission over ex-West Ham United hope’s hurtling emergence
Jay Mingi has admitted he’s still searching for a complete 90-minute Pompey performance.
And the emerging asset acknowledged he may have to overcome a psychological as well as physical barrier, to take his game to the next level.
Mingi has made the first-team breakthrough at breakneck speed this term, after being touted as a midfielder of promise since his arrival from Charlton last year.
The 22-year-old has started five of the six league games since his full league debut at Forest Green Rovers in October, and eight of the past 10 games in all competitions.
Mingi has earned plaudits for his impact along the way, including a forceful showing at New Lawn and man-of-the-match display against MK Dons in the FA Cup.
But a criticism has been not being able to stretch his influence on games to a full 90 minutes.
Mingi feels that is a valid observation as he comes into the senior equation at the rate of knots, and he is looking to build his conditioning to put that right.
He said: ‘To be honest, it doesn’t feel real that it’s happening and I’m starting games.
‘I’m used to coming off the bench, so it’s a crazy feeling.
‘I’m trying to make progress and, considering where I was last year, I’m making really good progress.
‘I’ve always been a midfielder who gets up and down.
‘Here I’ve played more defensively, but it’s something I can do.
‘But maybe me going on those runs, as much as it looks good, it’s really demanding of my body.
‘I can end up doing quite a few and then you’re defending, pressing and running into the half spaces.
‘It’s quite demanding, but the more I do it the fitter I get.
‘I’m a work in progress - but I’ll get there.’
As well as building his stamina, Mingi feels he can also strengthen his mindset in an effort to aid his Pompey progress.
It’s a point Danny Cowley has picked up on, as he turns to the ex-West Ham youngster after being hit by a swathe of midfield injuries.
And Mingi feels it’s an approach which can make him a better Pompey player.
He said: It could be mental as well.
‘Your mind is capable of doing so many things.
‘If you can train your mind to do it, you can do it.
‘There will be times in the game when you feel fatigued and I see it as a bad thing, but I’m trying to fight it and push through it.’