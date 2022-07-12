These are the marks out of 10 for those Pompey players who were introduced against Bristol City.
1. Toby Steward - 8
Youngster really shone with some important stops as Pompey found themselves under the cosh. Clearly comfortable with the ball at feet, too, as he showed some clever distribution.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
First sight of the new boy and he produced a composed showing in the right-back position. An organiser with his voice heard across Bristol City's training pitch as he cajoled his young team mates.
Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Triallist - 6
A big physical presence in the middle of defence. Won more than his fair share of headers and looked solid throughout.
Photo: Dan Istitene
4. Callum Wood - 7
Bristol City defender loaned to Pompey. Looked shaky initially but really grew - making one excellent goal-line block.
Photo: Dan Istitene