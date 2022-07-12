The marks out of 10 for those players introduced in today's meetings with Bristol City.

Youngster really shone... composed first sight...good to see him back - Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings for players introduced at Bristol City

The ratings are in from the second period at the Robins High Performance Centre.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 5:15 pm

These are the marks out of 10 for those Pompey players who were introduced against Bristol City.

1. Toby Steward - 8

Youngster really shone with some important stops as Pompey found themselves under the cosh. Clearly comfortable with the ball at feet, too, as he showed some clever distribution.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

First sight of the new boy and he produced a composed showing in the right-back position. An organiser with his voice heard across Bristol City's training pitch as he cajoled his young team mates.

Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales

3. Triallist - 6

A big physical presence in the middle of defence. Won more than his fair share of headers and looked solid throughout.

Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales

4. Callum Wood - 7

Bristol City defender loaned to Pompey. Looked shaky initially but really grew - making one excellent goal-line block.

Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
YoungsterBristol CityPortsmouthPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3