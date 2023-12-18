He made 203 appearances and scored 29 goals for the Blues before leaving in January 2008

Humbled eternal Pompey favourite Matt Taylor hailed the Fratton faithful as ‘up there with the best in the country’.

And despite reeling from defeat, he sent his best wishes to John Mousinho’s League One leaders in their promotion pursuit.

On Saturday, the Blues ran out 3-0 winners at a Shrewsbury side managed by Taylor, who has steered them into 13th spot following his summer appointment.

Former Pompey player Matt Taylor has lauded the Fratton faithful after their touching tribute against Shrewsbury. Picture: Getty Images

Inevitably in good spirits following a fourth successive triumph, the travelling 1,540 fans provided a touching rendition of ‘Super Matty Taylor’ after the final whistle.

It prompted Taylor to go over and applaud the supporters of a club he represented for five-and-a-half seasons and made 203 appearances, scoring 29 times.

And afterwards the former Bolton and West Ham man paid tribute to the Blues.

Taylor told The News: ‘I didn’t expect that reaction and it’s always tough when you are coming off a defeat like that.

‘I wasn’t going to go over and applaud them, but they started singing for me, so I had no choice! I cannot ignore that.

‘I’ve a huge connection with the football club, always have done, always will do because of what it meant to me at the age I joined, the success, to be part of arguably the most successful time in recent times. That was massive for me.

‘I still think they are wonderful people, wonderful supporters. It’s just a shame on Saturday they’ve gone home really happy - and I haven’t!

‘I went to the Bolton game on Monday, it’s the first time I’ve been back to Fratton Park for such a long time. It brought back a lot of memories, it’s a good feeling in that stadium, I have so many wonderful memories of my time at that football club.

‘I still think those supporters are up there with the best in the country. I had forgotten the atmosphere at Fratton Park, the atmosphere on Monday was electric, it was brilliant.

‘Apart from the game in which we came down to Fratton Park, I wish the football club nothing but success. Pompey is still one of the first results I look out for on a Saturday. That tells.

Matt Taylor's Shrewsbury suffered a 3-0 defeat to Pompey on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

‘I loved everything about my time there, it’s just an amazing place with great people - and I wish John nothing but the best of success this season.’

Abu Kamara opened the scoring during first-half stoppage time, before adding a second late in the game.

In between, Marlon Pack struck as the 3-0 success increased the Blues’ lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Taylor added: ‘I am annoyed and angry that we’ve lost a match, but you’ve got a really good team, you were ruthless in your big moments in the game and we weren’t - that, ultimately, is why you are at top of the league.

‘I thought we were good out of possession in the first half and then the goal, in terms of the timing, really hurt us. If we go in 0-0 at half-time it gives us more of something to hold onto.