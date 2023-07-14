Harry Jewitt-White and Destiny Ojo’s efforts supplemented Joe Morrell’s 20 yarder, which cancelled out Rafa Ramos’ opener on a useful night’s work for John Mousinho’s side.

But the trip to Privett Park was soured by the sight of Josh Dockerill being stretchered off in the second half.

It looked a nasty injury for the first year professional, with all connected with Pompey hoping the news is not too bad for the lad from Camberley.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell scores against Gosport Borough at Privett Park tonight.

Gosport offered a decent test and had the better of the chances, hitting both posts in the second half in front of a crowd of 2,250.

Pompey’s passing looked disjointed at times, as a starting XI consisting of eight senior players made way for a host of youngsters with 26 minutes left.

That is of no major concern at this formative stage of proceedings though, ahead of another test tomorrow against Hawks.

Pompey started brightly and on the front foot, but it was the home side who had the ball in the net after eight minutes as Ramos slipped the ball under Will Norris, but referee Anthony Cross whistled for offside.

A lovely through ball from Josh Dockerill freed Koby Mottoh four minutes later, but the winger lashed his effort high and wide.

Liam Vincent’s corner was met by Sean Raggett’s head in the 16th minute but Gosport managed to clear, before Anthony Scully was played through on goal by Mottoh but his touch was heavy allowing Callum Smart to gather.

There was a shout for a Pompey penalty in the 23rd minute as Charlie Wassmer went in on Scully, but ref Cross waved play on.

The home side took the lead in the 24th minute as Bradley Tarbuck’s shot was parried by Will Norris, but Ramos reacted quickest to lift the loose ball into the net.

Pompey’s reply came five minutes later after a fine double save from Smart denied Scully and Mottoh, before Morrell curled a shot beyond the keeper from 20 yards.

Scully went close eight minutes after the restart from Morrell’s pass, but the triallist keeper on at the interval saved well at his near post.

Then former Pompey boy Bradley Tarbuck cracked a shot off the post from 12 yards for Borough.

It was the other post to the Blues’ rescue moments later as a triallist curled a lovely 25 yarder beyond Norris’ dive, but the ball bounced away to safety.

Nine Pompey subs made in the 64th minute as everyone apart from Norris and Brian Quarm went off with Hajo Mnoga, Jack Fox, Harvey Laidlaw, Harry Jewitt-White, Dan Murray, Jayden Keteku, Harry Clout, Denver Hume and Destiny Ojo on.

Norris made a fine one-on-one save late on from a Borough triallist but then Jewitt-White head home late on against his old loan side after the triallist keeper dropped a corner.