The talented crop of Meon Junior School players will walk out and get to perform under the famous arch after reaching the Utilita Kids Cup grand final.

The Meon Junior year six players - aged between 10-11 - won the chance to represent Portsmouth after coming through an inter-city tournament in the autumn.

They travelled to Milton Keynes this week to take part in the regional south finals, beating Charlton 9-2 in the final in order to secure their place at Wembley.

Portsmouth representing Meon Junior School players who are heading for Wembley, from left: Eddy Nightingale, Leo Higgins, Freddie Seabrook, Leon Young, Rafael Taylor-Stoakes, Lorenzo Jay, Lewis Hamza and Anbiya Habibi

The Utilita Kids Cup grand final is staged on May 21 - the same day as the League One play-off final – meaning the youngsters could be playing at Wembley the same day as Pompey!

Meon Junior School headteacher Sara Paine said: ‘We actually are in a bit of shock. We only selected a couple of weeks ago (the squad) so it was all quite last minute.

‘I was in the assembly with all the rest of the school reading out all the text messages (score updates). It's really good for the school.

‘They really smashed it. They get to go and play in the finals from the winning team from the north (section) at Wembley.

‘They're absolutely buzzing. We always do well in Portsmouth (tournaments), always.

‘Our team this year are amazing, what's particularly good about them is they're a proper team.’