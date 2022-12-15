Portsmouth Sunday League round-up – only three games survive weekend freeze
AFC Farlington survived the weekend freeze to move top of Division 5 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.
In one of only three matches that went ahead, they defeated Hatton Rovers 5-3 with Chad Cadman taking his seasonal tally to 18 with a double.
Pete Smith, Clayton Saunders and Jamie West also netted as Farlington leapt above Pelham Arms and AFC Prospect Farm Rangers into top spot. Deon Newby, Sean Payne and Admire Nkomo replied.
In the same division, bottom club Fratton Trade Res suffered a ninth successive league loss, 8-1 against Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves.
In another game that was played at Farlington, Jordan Rayment helped himself to four goals with Ryan King (3) and Adam Nash completing the rout.
The only other game – also in the fifth tier – took place on Havant & Waterlooville’s Westleigh Park 4G surface.
AFC Bedhampton Village A defeated Freehouse Reserves B 4-2 with goals from Harry Shaw (2), Tom Webber and an OG. Alfie Fisher and Ben Pascoe replied.