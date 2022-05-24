Portsmouth Women and Moneyfields Women to benefit from new Premier League funded strategy to aid third and fourth tier women's clubs

Pompey Women and Moneyfields Women are in line to benefit from a new Premier League funded Women's National League strategy Picture: Dave Haines

'Empowering For Success' will provide £1million of investment from the Premier League for the Women's National League levels.

Jay Sadler's Pompey Women, who play in the National League Southern Premier Division third tier, and newly promoted Moneyfields Women, who will be operating at fourth tier NL Division One South West from next season, will be two of the clubs enabled to ‘flourish both on and off the pitch through the development of players, workforce, and infrastructure’ through the new strategy.

Created in collaboration with clubs, it will focus on eight ‘priority areas’: players, coaches and leaders, referees, club development, league development, facilities, commercial, and marketing and communications.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said: ‘The launch of this strategy is game-changing for the women’s football pyramid.

‘It will ensure the FA WNL can maintain pace with the wider growth of the women’s game, and the clubs and their players can thrive both on and off the pitch.

‘We want to say a huge thank you to the Premier League for their support, without which none of this would be possible. The money they are investing will transform the experience of everyone who plays in the third and fourth tiers of women’s football.’

The Premier League are also making additional support available for clubs in those tiers of the women’s pyramid through its Stadium Fund.

The FA is to work with clubs to identify their facility needs, and the Football Foundation will be handling the grant administration.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: ‘It is an exciting time for women’s and girls’ football in this country and we are delighted to be able to assist the development of the game with investment that will support FA Women’s National League clubs.

‘Along with our funding for the Girls’ Emerging Talent Centres (plans announced earlier this month), it shows the Premier League’s commitment to provide opportunities for female players of all ages.