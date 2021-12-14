Portsmouth Women's 'significant moment' with south-coast derby meeting against Southampton FC Women at Fratton Park a bright 'advert for women's football in England'

Pompey Women faced off against Southampton FC Women in the Women's FA Cup at Westleigh Park on Sunday. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

The Blues entertain arch-rivals Southampton FC Women in the National League Southern Premier Division at PO4 tomorrow night (8pm).

Pompey will be quickly looking to put right their 2-1 extra-time Women's FA Cup third round defeat to the same opponents at Westleigh Park on Sunday, with this the second south-coast meeting between the pair in the space of just four days.

But Sadler says this clash between the rivals will prove extra special to both him and his players given the fact it's being staged at Fratton Park.

And the Pompey Women's boss feels this could prove a 'significant moment' in the 'growth' of the club as they look to gain more exposure this season and beyond.

Sadler said: ‘When you’ve got such a venue that can host so many fans - I keep saying it - it’s going to be a brilliant advert for women’s football, I keep saying women’s football in the south coast, but I think this will be an advert for women’s football in England.

‘I think it’s two massive teams, both who want to grow, both who have ambitions and resources of going to the top league.

‘I think this is a significant moment in terms of Andy (Cullen; chief executive) wanting it - he wants to put a lot of time and effort into the women’s team to support and enable us to grow - also it’s a south-coast derby and all the games you could give a platform to, this is a game that probably deserves the exposure.’

This will be the fourth time Pompey’s Women have played at Fratton Park with Sadler guiding them to a 6-1 win over QPR in May 2018 and a 3-2 victory over the same opposition in May 2017. While the Blues were beaten 2-1 in a PO4 meeting against Tottenham Women in December 2013.