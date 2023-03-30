News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
3 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
3 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
4 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
5 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
Horndean Youth Red celebrate winning the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup. Picture: Mike Cooter
Horndean Youth Red celebrate winning the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup. Picture: Mike Cooter
Horndean Youth Red celebrate winning the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup. Picture: Mike Cooter

Portsmouth Youth Football League cup finals in pictures

Three more Portsmouth Youth Football League cup finals were played at Westleigh Park on Sunday.

By Simon Carter
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:58 BST

Horndean Youth Red overcame Pickwick Youth Pumas to lift the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup, but there was joy for Pickwick in the Under-16 Arthur Hughes Challenge Cup decider as Pickwick Youth Panthers defeated Meon Milton Awfords.

Denmead Youth Lions picked up the Under-13 Truman Challenge Cup after getting the better of Moneyfields Youth Yellow.

Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter

1. Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red

Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter

2. Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red

Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter

3. Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red

Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter

4. Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red

Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12