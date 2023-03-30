Portsmouth Youth Football League cup finals in pictures

Three more Portsmouth Youth Football League cup finals were played at Westleigh Park on Sunday.
Horndean Youth Red overcame Pickwick Youth Pumas to lift the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup, but there was joy for Pickwick in the Under-16 Arthur Hughes Challenge Cup decider as Pickwick Youth Panthers defeated Meon Milton Awfords.
Denmead Youth Lions picked up the Under-13 Truman Challenge Cup after getting the better of Moneyfields Youth Yellow.
Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red
Action from the Under-14 Memorial Challenge Cup final between Pickwick Youth Pumas (all blue kit) and Horndean Youth Red. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter
