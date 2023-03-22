News you can trust since 1877
The victorious Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s team. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-999)

Portsmouth Youth League: Baffins defeat AFC Portchester in cup final - in pictures

Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s were victorious in a Portsmouth Youth League cup final.

By Simon Carter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:49 GMT

The Vipers saw off AFC Portchester Vikings U14s 3-1 in the Stuart Madigan Invitation Cup at Westleigh Park on Sunday.

AFC Portchester Vikings U14s. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-1006)

1. AFC Portchester Vikings U14s

AFC Portchester Vikings U14s. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-1006) Photo: Keith Woodland

The victorious Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s team celebrate their victory. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-991)

2. The victorious Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s team celebrate their victory

The victorious Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s team celebrate their victory. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-991) Photo: Keith Woodland

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Stuart Madigan Cup final between Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s (all blue kit) and AFC Portchester Vikings U14s (orange and black kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-975)

3. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Stuart Madigan Cup final between Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s (all blue kit) and AFC Portchester Vikings U14s (orange and black kit)

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Stuart Madigan Cup final between Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s (all blue kit) and AFC Portchester Vikings U14s (orange and black kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-975) Photo: Keith Woodland

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Stuart Madigan Cup final between Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s (all blue kit) and AFC Portchester Vikings U14s (orange and black kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-971)

4. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Stuart Madigan Cup final between Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s (all blue kit) and AFC Portchester Vikings U14s (orange and black kit)

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Stuart Madigan Cup final between Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s (all blue kit) and AFC Portchester Vikings U14s (orange and black kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-971) Photo: Keith Woodland

