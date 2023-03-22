Portsmouth Youth League: Baffins defeat AFC Portchester in cup final - in pictures

Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s were victorious in a Portsmouth Youth League cup final.
The Vipers saw off AFC Portchester Vikings U14s 3-1 in the Stuart Madigan Invitation Cup at Westleigh Park on Sunday.
1. AFC Portchester Vikings U14s
2. The victorious Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s team celebrate their victory
3. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Stuart Madigan Cup final between Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s (all blue kit) and AFC Portchester Vikings U14s (orange and black kit)
4. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Stuart Madigan Cup final between Baffins Milton Rovers Vipers U14s (all blue kit) and AFC Portchester Vikings U14s (orange and black kit)
