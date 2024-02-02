Portsmouth's League One rivals chase former EFL goal-machine striker on free agent deal
A former Charlton winger has re-joined his old club as a litany of League One clubs chase a free agent striker with experience in the Premier League.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The January transfer window has now passed. It has been a comparatively quiet window, compared to high-spending January windows in the past - however, with free agents still available to snap up, the transfer whirlwind is not over just yet.
Crewe Alexandra have signed a former fan-favourite on a free transfer after his departure from his old club back in December - moreover, several clubs are chasing a striker who has played for Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in the past. Some of them are in League One, while others are in the Championship - who will win the race?
Charlie Kirk re-joins Crewe Alexandra following Charlton exit
Charlie Kirk has re-joined Crewe Alexandra following his departure from Charlton Athletic by mutual consent a few weeks ago, as confirmed on the Railwaymen's official club website. A product of their academy, he played a part in their promotion campaign back in the 2019/20 season.
Previously, Kirk made 181 appearances for Crewe, scoring 29 goals along the way. His stint at Charlton was much less fruitful, as he could only muster three goals over the course of 33 league appearances - he will be hoping for a career renaissance at his old stomping grounds.
Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Barnsley chasing Dwight Gayle
League One outfits Derby County, Barnsley and Charlton are all interested in snapping up Dwight Gayle on a free transfer, after the former Newcastle United hitman saw his contract at Stoke City terminated on February 1. As such, he is now a free agent.
They aren't alone - Championship outfits, such as Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town have also been linked with a move for the 34-year-old. This come from a report by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) - he gives no indication if any of the interested parties have made a move as of yet.