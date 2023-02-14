Penbridge Junior School pupils and staff celebrate their Advanced Thinking School accreditation award

The school, on New Road in Fratton, is a member of the high-performing Thinking Schools Academy Trust, which leads 21 primary and secondary schools in Medway, Kent, Portsmouth and the south west

As part of the Trust, PJS has a unique and effective approach to learning and education. The Academy provides pupils with the skillset and tools needed to think in a variety of ways and become lifelong learners. These transferrable ‘Thinking Tools’ prepare pupils for a range of situations that they may face as part of modern society.

The University of Exeter said in their report: ‘The substantive evidence provided by Penbridge Junior School creates a very clear picture of a Thinking School in which Thinking Skills are at the heart of school life. PJS is a truly exceptional school.

‘It has an unwavering commitment to taking a whole school approach to the teaching of thinking. PJS has a unique and collaborative approach that has permeated every facet of learning and teaching. It is undoubtedly a model of exemplary practice for others to emulate.’

Anna Webb, Executive Headteacher of Penbridge School, said: ‘Once again, our children and staff have worked tirelessly to do their best to achieve this re-accreditation. Everyone has done the school proud and this news makes me incredibly happy.

‘I’m delighted the report has identified our focus on developing holistic lifelong learners. This aligns exceptionally with one of our focuses to encourage our children to love learning for life.’

Karen Denton, the Head of School at Penbridge Junior, said: ‘Penbridge Junior School has ensured the Thinking Schools approach is a firm and secure part of the learning culture we have across the entire school.