Baffins Milton Rovers striker Tom Vincent, right, scored his 14th goal of the season at Cowes. Picture: Mike Cooter

Danny Thompson’s men host four tiers higher Aldershot aiming to write another superb chapter into what could be a stunning season.

Rovers are already through to the final of the Wessex League Cup, while they could also equal their highest ever position of fifth in the Premier League. With eight games remaining they are only four points adrift of fifth-placed Moneyfields.

Thompson will miss the tie through holiday so assistant Matt Jones will be in charge.

He will have to make changes from the side that won 3-0 at Cowes last weekend as Dec Seiden and Dan Aitken are both cup tied.

But Tyler Giddings, who was cup tied for last Tuesday’s Wessex League Cup semi-final at Andover Town, is available.

Rob Evans serves the final game of a three-game ban, while striker Jason Parish is still injured.

Teenage forward Liam Brewer has scored twice on both his recent Wessex starts, at Bournemouth Poppies and Cowes. But Kelvin Robinson, who started on the bench in both those games, partnered joint top scorer Tom Vincent up front against Andover last Tuesday.

Vincent netted his 14th of the season at Cowes, taking him level with Parish at the top of the Rovers scoring charts. Robinson has 12.

‘It’s probably the biggest game the club has ever had,’ said Thompson. ‘Home to a National League side.

‘If they bring an under-23 side, who knows, we could cause an upset.

‘They’re not going to fancy coming to us, it’s not the facilities they’re used to.

‘If we could get to the semi-finals, what an amazing achievement it would be for the club.

‘I’ve been there and done it, I know it can be done, it’s all about having the belief.’

That was a reference to the 2003/04 season when Thompson was part of Jon Gittens’ Fareham Town squad that reached the Hampshire Senior Cup final.

To get to the St Mary’s final, the Wessex League underdogs knocked out higher tier pair Eastleigh and Hawks.

Aldershot are expected to bring a young side to Portsea Island. In the last round they defeated Sholing 4-1 and not a single member of the squad that evening featured in the weekend’s National League win at Southend.

The only first teamer who did play against Sholing was striker Tommy Willard, who has netted five fifth tier goals this season in 16 starts plus 14 off the bench.

Baffins have created some special admission deals in order to try and attract a bigger than usual crowd to the PMC Stadium.

For £10, an adult can get entry, beer, programme and chips, while a family bundle admits two adults and two concessions for just £10.

Under-14s can gain entry, chips and a soft drink for £5, and adult entry has been reduced to just £5 (concessions £3).

*Three of the four HSC quarter-finals take place on Tuesday, with Pompey travelling to Bournemouth and Bashley hosting Eastleigh.

Baffins’ Wessex League rivals AFC Portchester had been due to host Basingstoke in the remaining last eight tie.

The Royals were reinstated after Farnborough were removed from the tournament by the Hampshire FA for fielding an ineligible player in their 8-0 victory over a young Portchester side.

But Farnborough have appealed the decision to boot them out, with the appeal being heard this week.

The last Wessex club to reach the HSC final was Blackfield & Langley, who lost 3-0 to Hawks at St Mary’s in 2017/18.