Harry Greenfield is all smiles after his penalty saving heroics at Cams Alders. Picture by Ken Walker.

The Rams made eight changes for Tuesday’s semi-final against higher tier Fareham Town at Cams Alders.

Joint-bosses Joe Lea and Pat Suraci took the decision to rest top scorer Archie Greenough, captain Connor Hoare, regular keeper Jordi Wilson, leading assist provider Kieran Alcock and Paul Agbeyesi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In came a host of players who haven’t had too many minutes of Wessex 1 action in recent weeks, while Fareham boss Graham Rix named a strong starting XI.

Harry Greenfield about to shake hands with Fareham counterpart Luke Deacon. Picture by Ken Walker.

But Petersfield held out for a 0-0 draw before young keeper Harry Greenfield saved three penalties in the shoot-out to book the Rams a final date against Baffins Milton Rovers on May 6.

Ronan Galloway put Fareham ahead from 12 yards, but former Gosport Borough, Moneyfields, Baffins and Portchester defender Zak Sharp levelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenfield dived to keep out Tom Settle’s effort and Bourton put the Rams ahead.

Mark Smith was next to miss, Greenfield again saving, with Agbeseyi – who had come on as a sub – firing past Luke Deacon for 3-1.

Fareham (red) v Petersfield. Picture by Ken Walker.

Needing to score for his side to remain in the game, Dan Bennett’s effort was kept out by Greenfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was really satisfying for a few reasons,’ Suraci told The News. ‘Firstly, it was a cup semi-final. Secondly, they are a league above. Thirdly, they hadn’t played last Saturday and we had, so we didn’t have much rest. And fourthly, we made eight changes to the starting XI.

‘That shows the strength in depth we have and also the mentality of the players. No-one had sulked because they hadn’t been playing much, every one of the players put in a great performance.’

As well as Greenfield being handed only his seventh start of the season, the likes of Christian Bennett, Dylan Holgate, Jake Bourton, Nathan Primus and Marvin Orepo were recalled to the starting XI.

Fareham (red) on the attack against Petersfield. Picture by Ken Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our game plan was slightly different to our league games,’ said Suraci. ‘We decided to sit a bit deeper and try to catch them on the break.

‘Fareham had more of the ball and more chances, but we were always confident we had the defensive strength.’

Before they play Baffins, Petersfield have five Wessex 1 fixtures left as they chase a place in the play-offs.

It’s a hectic finish - after facing fellow top side Hamworthy Recreation this Saturday, the Rams’ final four games are crunched into just eight days - on April 8, 11, 13 and 15!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least the Rams are assured of their first top half finish since they won the Wessex Premier title in 2014/15. That was the same season they also reached the Wessex League Cup final, losing 1-0 to AFC Portchester.

Asked whether the players who turned out against Fareham will be in pole position to face Baffins in the final, Suraci said: ‘We’ll see who we have available.

‘I know some of the players have booked holidays - they obviously weren’t used to getting in the play-offs or cup finals!

‘We’ve got a lot of games coming up but we’re confident we’ve got a good enough squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve exceeded expectations, but there’s still a job to do to get in the play-offs.

‘We have shown we can compete with teams in the higher division.’

As well as Fareham, the Rams also drew 0-0 at Premier promotion hopefuls AFC Stoneham in the Russell Cotes Cup this season. On that occasion, though, they lost on penalties.