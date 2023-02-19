Purples reign goes on as Moneyfields unable to do PO postcode rivals a Wessex League promotion favour

Moneyfields goalscorer Chad Cornwell, right, v AFC Stoneham. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

That’s because AFC Stoneham collected an 11th win in a run of 12 undefeated league games at Westleigh Park on Friday.

Goals from Liam Callaghan, top scorer Duarte Martins and Lewis Ross gave the Purples a 3-1 success against fifth-placed Moneys.

The win moved Stoneham to within a point of leaders Portchester, but the Royals restored their four-point lead the following day with a 5-2 win at lowly Bournemouth Poppies.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull said: ‘It was alright, apart from the result. We played quite well.

‘A couple of people said we did enough to get a point, but I don’t feel we fed Steve (Hutchings) as much as I would have liked.

‘We got 16 crosses in in the first half and the instructions at half-time were to carry on doing it.

‘But we only got four in, so Stoneham obviously worked that out.

Moneyfields striker Steve Hutchings in aerial action against AFC Stoneham. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

‘They had fantastic delivery for one of their goals (Martins’ header).

‘Their lad had a free header, Harry Birmingham put his hand up in the dressing room for it but I’ll say it again … we’re Wessex League for a reason, we’re not Premier League.

‘We’ll make mistakes and against the better teams you will get punished. The good teams are clinical in everything they do, and at times we’re a little bit short on that.’

After falling two down, Chad Cornwell brought the hosts back into the contest just before half-time.

The day before, it was ‘touch and go’ whether Cornwell would even be in the matchday 16. But he ended up starting, after Eric Dallaud withdrew for family reasons.

Stoneham’s third goal came on the break after Turnbull had thrown on sub Dec Seiden to provide another attacking option alongside Hutchings, Callum Laycock and Ryan Pennery.

For the second weekend running, Hutchings turned out for Chichester City in the Isthmian League on a Saturday after playing for Moneys the previous night.

Throw in a midweek appearance for Chi and the striker made five league starts in the space of eight days.

After netting three times in his first two Chi outing, he didn’t score in a 2-2 draw at Three Bridges.

Hutchings had been offered to Moneys reserve boss Simon Hayes for a Hampshire Premier League fixture against Harvest at Front Lawn.

But Hayes decided against taking him, and also turned down the chance to select Jack Lee and Birmingham.

Moneys are next in action against Brockenhurst at Westleigh Park next Friday (8pm).

