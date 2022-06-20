Quartet of summer additions could soon become six with Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale pushing for more signings

So far, Boro have brought in four signings this summer, with former Pompey midfielder Danny Hollands, returning goalkeeper Pat O'Flaherty and Abdulai Baggie - both from Salisbury - and promising young Winchester City defender Dan Walster arriving at the club.

But there is business Gale is continuing to work on as he plans to have six new faces through the door in time for the club's pre-season training return on Saturday.

‘I've got a couple more, hopefully, I can get out this week (potential signings). There's a couple more which, for me again, will be two big signings. It's just getting them across the line,’ said Gale.

Former Hawks man Abdulai Baggie has joined Gosport Borough Picture: Dave Haines

‘I am so far (satisfied with summer squad work) - I'll be happier if I get these over two over the line (signings) - I wanted certain players for the way we want to play.

‘We were good last year for long periods but we just feel a little bit short. I'm hoping these players can make up where we were short to just give us that little bit more.’

Goalkeeper O'Flaherty, who left Boro for Salisbury last summer, has returned to Privett Park after a season away.

He arrives with stopper Ellis Grant having left for Wessex League Premier side Hythe & Dibden, while loanee goalkeeper Fynn Talley returned to Graham Potter's Premier League outfit at the end of last season.

Sierra Leone international attacker Baggie, 30, has a wealth of experience playing higher up the non-league pyramid, turning out for Eastleigh and Weymouth.

The versatile forward player joined Hawks last summer but departed the club and joined Gosport's Southern League Premier South rivals Salisbury in January.

Walster is a player with academy experience, having featured for AFC Bournemouth and Aldershot in age group football.

The Emsworth-based 20-year-old, who can operate in either centre-back or right-back roles, was part of the Winchester City side who achieved promotion through the Southern League South Division play-offs last season.

Meanwhile, Guyana international Matt Briggs and Bradley Tarbuck are the latest of Gale’s squad from last season to commit for the upcoming season.