Rafa Ramos' fine beginning to life at AFC Portchester continues with double in resounding Alton victory

Rafa Ramos struck twice in AFC Portchester's thumping win over Alton Picture: Sam Stephenson

Captain Steve Ramsey's early penalty, defender Sam Pearce's header and leading scorer Lee Wort's effort rounded off the scoring as the Royals were rampant at The OnSite Group Stadium.

After a stuttering start to the season, Portchester are really beginning to pick up some momentum under manager Dave Carter, who saw his side stretch their unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions after putting Alton to the sword.

And the Royals boss is now looking forward to seeing how high up the division his squad can get themselves with confidence sky high at present.

Carter said: ‘Things are going well, it was another good win, it was a good performance from the lads.

‘Rafa got two goals on his home debut, he’s got three in three games now, he’s going well.

‘Jatta (Lamin) gave us a great start by breaking into the box and winning a penalty and Rambo (Steve Ramsey) converted (the penalty).

‘It boosts confidence (getting the early goal), confidence was high anyway from not losing games - there’s a massive difference in the squad to what it was at the start of the season. There’s a buzz about the place, everyone wants to work hard for each other.’

Captain Ramsey started the onslaught, slotting home a penalty inside five minutes, after Lamin Jatta had been fouled in the penalty area.

Strike ace Lee Wort then netted goal number 28 of the campaign to double the Royals' lead 15 minutes later then Ramos got his first of the match just after the hour mark.