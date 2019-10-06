Ramsey spot on as Royals extend winning Wessex run with stunning recovery

AFC Portchester produced a remarkable fight-back to maintain their winning run with a 4-3 Wessex Premier win at Lymington Town.

The Royals trailed 3-1 at the break - Sam House hitting a hat-trick, including a penalty - but hit back with three goals in ten minutes after the restart.

Ellis Martin started the fightback on 53 minutes with a terrific free-kick and Steve Ramsey completed the turnaround with two penalties.

Portchester have now won five league games in a row and are just a point adrift of second-placed Brockenhurst.

Liam Bush scored the visitors’ first half goal as they had both Adam Cripps and Martin sin-binned.

'We were awful in the first half and lost our discipline,' said Royals manager Mick Catlin.

'That was all down to us.

'At half-time we re-grouped and after that we concentrated on playing our football.

'In the end it was a hard-earned three points.

'It is a fifth successive win and we are starting to pick up some momentum.

'We are starting to see a lot more belief in the squad.'

Portchester now have a free week prior to next Saturday’s FA Vase trip to Devon to face Cullompton.

Horndean shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw against Brockenhurst at Five Heads Park.

The home side led twice before being pegged back, leaving boss Michael Birmingham disappointed to drop more points at home.

'At the moment we are conceding goals for fun,' said Birmingham, whose side had lost 4-0 at home to Fleet the previous Tuesday.

'We played some good stuff and I thought the players responded well after losing in midweek.

'At the moment we are being punished for every mistake.

'Something is not quite right and it is starting to bug me.'

After falling behind to an early goal, the home side hit back with goals from Connor Duffin and Mark Smith before the break.

The home side led again through a Jack Maloney penalty but failed to see the game out.

Will Tickle (2) and Freddie Bullard scored for Brockenhurst.