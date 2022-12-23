Bailey Steele, right, scored twice for top flight leaders Wicor Mill. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

In a high-scoring 6 encounter, they suffered a 6-5 defeat to Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves.

Jordan Rayment scored a hat-trick for the winners with Bailey Daniels, Ryan King and man of the match Bailey Kerridge also netting.

On target for Rangers were Harry Regan, Jon Collington, Jon Crowley and a brace from Leon Porter.

Pelham Arms, who still have a 100 per cent record, are now top after leapfrogging previous leaders AFC Farlington by beating them 4-1.

Fratton Trade Reserves just missed out on their first points of the season with a 4-3 loss to Freehouse Reserves.

Ben Pascoe helped himself to a hat-trick - taking his tally to 13 in as many games - with Chris Browne also on target as Fratton suffered a 10th successive seasonal league defeat.

Portsmouth Parks had three hat-trick heroes in a thumping victory over Bransbury Wanderers Reserves in Division 7.

Alfie Outen, Kray Kimpton and Jack Batchelor all struck three times in a 13-4 victory.

Tommy Chandler (2), Justin Patterson and Owen Sadler also netted as Bransbury’s ‘goals against’ column was raised to 56 in just six league games, all of which have been lost.

Leaders AFC Hilsea drew for the third time this season, 1-1 with Bulldog. Tim Park struck for the unbeaten table-toppers with Robbi Scott-Wilson replying.

Two players shared the goals in Fundraising’s 8-0 win over rock bottom King George Rovers.

Konor Crow went nap and Aiden Murray struck a hat-trick as Rovers were sentenced to a ninth straight league loss.

In the top flight, Jake Pepall hit a hat-trick as Wicor Mill moved six points clear at the top after a 7-4 victory over Freehouse. Bailey Steele (2), Albie Coles and Finn McGovern also scored with Harry Leigh (2) and Will Connole replying.

The Meon, who have only played two of their 12 league fixtures so far, are nine points behind Wicor Mill but have four matches in hand.

Meon, in fact, are the only City of Portsmouth Sunday League club to have won all their league and cup games so far in 2022/23.

Division 4 leaders Cross Keys, only loss this season in any competition was a penalty shoot-out exit to Ambient in the Hampshire FA Sunday Vase.

