Recap as Pompey get off to winning pre-season start in niggly clash in Spanish heat

Pompey open their pre-season campaign here in southern Spain this evening as they take on FC Europa.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 19:25 BST
Pompey face FC Europa this evening in southern Spain
Pompey face FC Europa this evening in southern Spain

And we will be bringing you live commentary from the Malaga region, as John Mousinho’s men taken on the Gibraltarian side at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana.

Join us for live build-up and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 5.30pm (6.30pm Spanish time).

LIVE Pompey 1 FC Europa 0

Show new updates
19:23 BST

Job done

Pompey off to a winning pre-season start thanks to Colby Bishop’s first-half penalty in an, at times, niggly and ill-tempered pre-season opening with FC Europa

19:22 BST

FT Pompey 1 FC Europa 0

19:14 BST

82

Game ebbing away here as tempers calm a little. Europa just heading over from a free-kick from the left

19:05 BST

73

Vincent brought down on the apex of the box and his low free-kick is pushed away before a drinks break

18:53 BST

62

A few Europa subs and a chance from Saydee well saved by the Europa keeper. Refereee continuing to blow for everything.

18:45 BST

55

Tempers understandably boiling up in the Pompey dugout after a horrible high challenge on Saydee. Europa may need to be careful here - there’s a few hundred Pompey fans here and about two security staff!

18:41 BST

50

Five minutes of the second half played, a smart stop from Oluwayemi and a keep-fit class at the side of the pitch the sum total so far....

18:35 BST

Second half underway

18:34 BST

Pompey second half team

Pompey second half: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mnoga, Towler, Ogilvie; Pack, Jewitt-White, Devlin; Vinceny, Saydee, Hume.

18:21 BST

Scully off with an impat injury towards the end of the half with Hume on. Pompey fans enteretained by a fan doing a lap of the running track!

