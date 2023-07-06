Recap as Pompey get off to winning pre-season start in niggly clash in Spanish heat
And we will be bringing you live commentary from the Malaga region, as John Mousinho’s men taken on the Gibraltarian side at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana.
Join us for live build-up and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 5.30pm (6.30pm Spanish time).
LIVE Pompey 1 FC Europa 0
Job done
Pompey off to a winning pre-season start thanks to Colby Bishop’s first-half penalty in an, at times, niggly and ill-tempered pre-season opening with FC Europa
FT Pompey 1 FC Europa 0
Game ebbing away here as tempers calm a little. Europa just heading over from a free-kick from the left
Vincent brought down on the apex of the box and his low free-kick is pushed away before a drinks break
A few Europa subs and a chance from Saydee well saved by the Europa keeper. Refereee continuing to blow for everything.
Tempers understandably boiling up in the Pompey dugout after a horrible high challenge on Saydee. Europa may need to be careful here - there’s a few hundred Pompey fans here and about two security staff!
Five minutes of the second half played, a smart stop from Oluwayemi and a keep-fit class at the side of the pitch the sum total so far....
Second half underway
Pompey second half team
Pompey second half: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mnoga, Towler, Ogilvie; Pack, Jewitt-White, Devlin; Vinceny, Saydee, Hume.
Scully off with an impat injury towards the end of the half with Hume on. Pompey fans enteretained by a fan doing a lap of the running track!