Action from AFC Portchester's 4-1 derby win over Fareham Town in front of a Wessex League record crowd. Picture: Sarah Standing

A superb crowd of 1,598 - which almost trebled the Royals’ previous record - packed into the On-Site Group Stadium to witness a 4-1 victory that extends their lead at the top of the Premier Division to 12 points.

The previous best Wessex attendance was the 1,485 who watched Salisbury beat city rivals Bemerton at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium in December 2015. No records were officially kept prior to 2004.

It was the second time in seven days that Portchy had played in front of a four-figure attendance - previously being watched by 1,012 in a 3-3 draw against Moneyfields at Westleigh Park.

Portchester’s previous Wessex best home crowd was the 552 who saw them beat Bemerton last Ocober.

Dave Carter’s men have now won 18 and drawn just two of their 20 Premier fixtures to date. No club in the top 10 tiers of English football possess a better points-per-game record.

‘It was a very good day for the club,’ Carter told The News. ‘It was a fantastic crowd, ridiculous for this level of football really.

‘It’s fantastic for the club and fantastic for local football.

‘Tyler Giddings said he came in just before the kick off and they were queuing down the car park.

‘There must have been 500-600 there when we came out for the warm-up.’

A slip by Elliott Wheeler let teenager Connor Underhill to open the scoring after 23 minutes.

Stung into life, the hosts levelled just after the half-hour mark through Connor Bailey before top scorer Brett Pitman curled in a low free-kick to put them ahead shortly after.

It was Pitman’s 29th league goal in just 20 starts, and he has now scored in 17 of those fixtures.

Curt Da Costa extended the lead five minutes into the second half, and Steve Ramsey fired home late on from 25 yards.

Ramsey, a regular scorer in El Creekio derbies down the years, had come on as a second half sub, having only recently returned from a loan spell at Baffins.

‘It was a quiet start,’ said Carter. ‘The sun was low and we played into the sun first half. The pitch was playable but soft.

‘Their goal kicked us into life. We were ahead by half-time and dominated the second half.

‘We were disappointed not to win at Moneyfields, having led 2-0 at half-time, but I’d have taken four points from these two derbies.

‘Fareham are no mugs and local derbies can go either way.’

Reds boss Graham Rix, a former Portchy manager, was sent off in the second half for dissent towards the referee.