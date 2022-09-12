Remarkable fixture list gives Steve Ledger two Paulsgrove reunions in first three games following Baffins Milton Rovers return

Ledger has returned to the PMC Stadium as second team boss after being approached by first team manager Danny Thompson.

The call arrived quickly in the wake of Ledger stepping down as Paulsgrove chief after less than a year in charge at the Hampshire Premier League club.

Ledger’s scheduled first game, against Romsey in the Hampshire Combination East Division last Saturday, was called off as a mark of respect following The Queen’s passing.

Steve Ledger has two reunions with former club Paulsgrove in his first three matches as manager of Baffins Milton Rovers reserves.

In a remarkable turn of fate, that means his first match will now be next Tuesday’s home Portsmouth Senior Cup tie against Grove.

Following a league game at Millbrook, Ledger faces Grove again on Saturday, October 1 - this time away in the Hampshire FA Trophy!

‘You couldn’t write it,’ he told The News. ‘To say Paulsgrove will definitely be up for it as an understatement.’

Kev Neal has replaced Ledger as first team boss at Grove.

‘I did what I could for Paulsgrove,’ Ledger recalled. ‘I’ve no regrets. They’re a cracking bunch and I wish them the best of luck.’

Ledger was previously assistant to first team boss Steve Leigh at Baffins for two seasons.

In the first, 2018/19, Baffins finished fifth in the Wessex League Premier - the club’s highest ever league position - and won the Wessex League Cup.

Ledger left the club when Leigh was replaced in charge by Shaun Wilkinson, shortly after the 2019/20 campaign had been ended prematurely due to the pandemic.

‘I’ve known Danny for some time, he’s a really top guy and a good young manager,’ said Ledger.

‘He called me up and said would I be happy to take over the reserves, it was a no brainer for me.

‘It felt so right. They’ve got a great set-up, a great stadium, a great committee - the pitch is probably the best in Hampshire.

‘They’ve also got a lot of youngsters that need bringing on.

‘That sold the dream to me - that’s why I’m involved in non-league football, to progress the youngsters.

‘Danny wants me to bring the youngsters on so they’re knocking on his door.

‘We’ve had three training sessions so far and they’re a cracking set of lads, they’re willing to learn - there’s nothing better.’

The newly-formed Baffins reserves have lost all three games so far in 2022/23 - two in the league and a cup tie - without scoring.

So far, the squad has been a mixture of players signed by Thompson in the summer and those who were part of Baffins under-23s’ Mid-Solent League Division 2 title-winning squad last season.

The first group includes players such as Joe Johnson, Owen Scammell, Dylan Kramer and George Burgess.