Rooney bags first Hawks goal and McCarthy produces another ‘worldy’ in opening day National League South win against Slough

The midfielder capped a man of the match display by heading in a late Gianni Crichlow cross to seal a 3-1 victory against Slough at Westleigh Park.

Injuries and suspensions ensured Hawks never saw the best of Rooney in 2021/22, his first season at the club.

‘He can be a massive key player for us,’ said boss Paul Doswell. ‘He was voted man of the match on Saturday and he probably deserved it.

Paul Rooney seals Hawks' 3-1 win against Slough with a far post header. Picture by Dave Haines.

‘He was one of the eight players we had out injured for over eight weeks last season.’

Hawks had taken a first-half - against a club they failed to beat on three occasions in 2021/22 - through a stunning Jake McCarthy strike.

McCarthy sent a volley from just outside the area arrowing into the top corner - bringing back memories of other superb volleys against Torquay (FA Cup) and Eastbourne Borough (league) last season.

‘It was another worldy from Jake,’ said Doswell. ‘If that had been scored in the Premier League it would be their goal of the month.’

James Roberts fires Hawks 2-0 up against Slough. Picture by Dave Haines.

James Roberts doubled the lead before Slough reduced the arrears. Rooney’s header - his first league goal since scoring for Dover in a National League match in November 2019 - capped a fine opening day three points.

‘We followed on from the previous week’s game against Aldershot (0-0 friendly draw), but the main difference was we got the goals we deserved,’ Doswell added.

‘We were really pleased. It was a good performance, we looked solid, we looked physically strong, we played some nice football.’

‘It was a bit nervy after their goal - we felt we didn’t deserve to be in a position where we could be struggling.’

Jake McCarthy scores a stunning first half volley against Slough. Picture by Dave Haines

Doswell handed league starting debuts to three players - Chrichlow, who claimed a hat-trick of assists, striker Jason Prior and centre half Joash Nembhard.

Two more - strikers Danny Wright and latest signing Mo Faal, who only arrived last week - were brought on in the second half.