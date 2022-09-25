‘Scandalous’ penalty award costs Gosport Borough dearly as Rory Williams sees red in late Southern League loss at Truro

The hosts claimed a 1-0 Premier South victory thanks to a controversial injury-time penalty at Plymouth Parkway’s Bolitho Park ground in west Devon.

Boro defender Rory Williams was adjudged to have pushed Truro striker Rocky Neal while contesting a high ball into the 18-yard box.

A video posted online by Boro’s Kyal Williams shows the penalty award to be a very harsh one indeed.

Danny Hollands, right, in action against Truro. Picture by Tom Phillips

Adding insult to injury, Williams was booked for the foul and then shown a second yellow for dissent.

Neal picked himself up to fire the spot-kick past Boro debutant Nick Harvey and continue the second-placed White Tigers’ unbeaten league start.

It also meant a third away defeat in four league games for Boro after a 350-mile round-trip to the west country.

Williams posted on his Twitter account: ‘Get shafted by substandard refereeing and sent off as a result … How these guys sleep at night is beyond me. Repercussions for him...zero! Shambolic.’

Rory Williams was sent off after conceding a late penalty at Truro. Picture by Tom Phillips

Speaking to The News, Gale said: ‘It was a hell of a big mistake.

‘We left at 7.30am, that’s one of those things, go all that way, five hours, absolutely put in a shift, we were by far the better team, and then we get a decision like that.

‘We’re accountable as a club for our actions, and referees should be accountable as well.

‘Some of the decisions I’ve seen in games this season have been scandalous. It’s just not good enough.

‘I was disappointed for the players after we’d travelled that far.

‘I couldn’t fault the lads, they were magnificent. We just couldn’t stick the ball in the net, that’s our story at the moment.

‘Their keeper (former Exeter City pro James Hamon) was man of the match, that tells you everything.’

Billie Busari on his Gosport return against Truro. Picture by Tom Phillips

Harvey, 18, was handed his Boro debut after Pat O’Flaherty had sustained a facial injury in the midweek FA Cup loss at Paulton Rovers.

O’Flaherty collided with his own defender Finn Walsh-Smith, who was also absent against Truro, forcing Gale to bring in former Eastleigh youngster Harvey.

Bert White, who was in goal for recent cup ties against Andover New Street and Paulton Rovers, remains signed on.

Gale said: ‘I was looking to sign Bert on a permanent deal, but we’re now out of the FA Cup and that was a revenue stream for us. I need to sit down with the chairman and see where we go with that one.’

One positive for Gosport was the return of attacking midfielder Billie Busari.

The 21-year-old was making his first competitive appearance of 2022/23 after being the victim of a brutal assault in Portsmouth in broad daylight in June.

Busari has recovered from a broken jaw and, said Gale, was ‘outstanding’ in a 20-minute sub outing. ‘It’s great to get Billie back,’ he remarked. ‘He’s been a big loss. He’s fit but not match fit and the only way he’ll get that is by playing games.

‘We also had Ryan Woodford on the bench, getting him and Billie back is like having two new signings.’

Gosport host Poole Town - who thrashed Yate Town 5-0 yesterday - in a Southern League fixture at Privett Park on Wednesday.