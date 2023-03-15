Scott Jones grabs stoppage time winner for Wessex  League leaders AFC Portchester at Hythe & Dibden

Portchester's Ryan Wilkins celebrate his side's dramatic win at Hythe with supporters last night. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

The table-topping Royals were trailing 2-1 at Hythe & Dibden with 12 minutes remaining last night.

At that point they were on course for a second defeat in four days - after losing a 2-0 lead against Moneyfields at the weekend - with Horndean just seven points behind with three games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not for the first time this season, Portchester’s character shone through - Liam Robinson levelling and Jones deflecting in a Robinson shot in the first minute of time added on.

Portchester's George Barker. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

It was a win achieved without the suspended Steve Ramsey, while Marley Ridge (foot) and Harrison Brook (hamstring) were not risked from the start.

‘It was a fantastic way to win a game,’ said a relieved Royals boss Dave Carter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In my opinion we got our rewards. We played really well, we played some good football, we must have had 85 per cent of the possession.

‘Their game plan was to sit deep and hit us on the counter.

Portchester's Liam Robinson. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

‘It was good character from the lads to bounce back (after losing to Moneyfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We said before the game we had seven cup finals left, now we’ve got six. Every game is like a cup final - Moneyfields was the same.

‘At half-time we said to the lads ‘stay confident, stay in it, you’ve got control of the game.’

‘We’ve just got to take each game as it comes. There’s 18 points left to play for - a lot can happen.’

Hythe & Dibden v Portchester'. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones opened the scoring at Hythe but former Southern League regular Craig Feeney turned the game on its head before half-time with a brace.

That made it 18 goals in just 19 league and cup games this season, plus three off the bench – though Portchester felt Feeney’s first was ‘five yards offside.’

Royals skipper Brett Pitman was close to his 50th competitive goal of 2022/23, seeing a free-kick hit the woodwork.

Portchester also had the ball in the net in the second half, but the effort was disallowed for a foul on the Hythe keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portchester's Liam Robinson. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

It was the fourth time in league action this season that the Royals have won with a very late goal.

Sam Pearce and Pitman struck in the 89th minutes to claim three points at Shaftesbury (5-4) and Portland (3-2).

Jake Raine’s 93rd minute winner settled October’s clash with Bemerton, which both sides had entered boasting a 100 per cent record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Pitman scored an 84th minute winner at Baffins Milton Rovers.

Portchester’s Hampshire Senior Cup quarter-final tie with Basingstoke Town scheduled for next Tuesday has been postponed.

That’s due to Farnborough appealing the Hampshire FA decision to kick them out of the tournament for fielding an ineligible player against the Royals.

Portchester's Conor Bailey keeps a close watch on a Hythe player. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portchester's Liam Robinson. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Portchester's Scott Jones. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Hythe v Portchester. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Portchester's George Barker. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad