Several trialists and promising youngsters to feature for Gosport in pre-season friendly opener against AFC Portchester

Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale

And the Boro boss says he'll also reward some of the club's impressive under-23s with some match minutes against AFC Portchester.

Gosport begin their pre-season programme by welcoming Dave Carter's Wessex League Premier Division Royals in the first ever Ray Stainton and Steve Woods Memorial Cup tie.

Boro host Portchester on Saturday before the two sides meet again at the Crest Finance Stadium next Friday.

Gale has been impressed with his squad since returning for pre-season training - now he is looking forward to getting the chance to see them back in match action again.

He said: ‘I’ve got big numbers at the moment and I won’t be able to use all of them. Even some of our under-23 lads, who’ve been fantastic, they’re going to be involved and I’ll mix and match.

‘We’ve got some very good players at the club, some really good youngsters, who in time will develop this season and kick on.

‘There will be about four or five (trialists) who I’m really keen on. They’ve looked really good in training but I want to see them in some match action and then we’ll take it from there.

‘It’s been a really good pre-season up until now, I’m really pleased with it, we’ve had big numbers in what we’ve had in and what we’re looking at.’

Former Pompey goalkeeper Taylor Seymour is one trialist who will not be involved against Portchester.

He is currently on trial with Championship side Derby County after his PO4 release earlier this summer having trained with Boro in pre-season.

Instead, Gosport's under-23s keeper Ellis Grant - who has played in the Southern League with Moneyfields - will get his chance to impress.

Gale also revealed summer signings Harry Kavanagh, Bradley Lethbridge, Elliott Wheeler, Bouwe Bosma and Paul Agbeseyi will all play some part on Saturday.

‘I’d maybe like to do something with Taylor but I think his first thought is to try to stay full-time,' revealed Gale.

‘I have got other irons in the fire with a goalkeeper, it’ll probably be the young kid (Grant) who plays at the weekend. He’s a good goalkeeper, but I do need two so I’m looking to take another keeper as well and then they can fight it out.

‘It’s an opportunity for Ellis; he’s a big lad, a big, strong boy - it’s an opportunity to get some experience as well.

‘We’re just looking for a couple more, really, not major - I’m really happy with the squad and the young boys who have come in and done well. It’ll be interesting to see how they pitch up against senior opposition.’