Shaun Hale returns to AFC Portchester top of the Wessex League ahead of mouthwatering clash this weekend

Hale managed the Royals under-18s and under-23s, the latter alongside Mark Dugan, prior to accepting the offer to take charge of Bemerton Heath Harlequins in December 2020.

He replaced his good friend Ian Saunders - who was Portchester boss until 2018 - who stepped down due to work commitments.

It was Hale’s first managerial role in men’s football, and so far it has been an unqualified success.

Greg Peel, left, in action for Shaftesbury at former club Horndean last season. Picture: Neil Marshall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He guided the Salisbury-based club to the Wessex League Division 1 title in his first full season, 2021/22.

And he returns to the On-Site Group Stadium on Saturday looking down on the rest of the Premier Division after Bemerton’s storming start to life back in the top flight.

Harlequins have fired 24 goals in winning their opening five games, including last weekend’s 4-0 rout of Moneyfields.

Portchester, though, have also won their first five league fixtures - meaning one club’s 100 per cent record will have to go this weekend.

A very familiar face could also be part of the Bemerton squad this weekend, despite announcing his retirement last April.

Justin Bennett, Gosport Borough’s record marksman, said he was calling time on his prolific career after hitting 40 Wessex goals in 33 matches last season.

But Bennett, now part of Hale’s coaching staff, did come on as a second half sub in Tuesday’s 5-2 league win at Brockenhurst.

It’s a new-look Bemerton squad this season, with Locks Heath-based Hale having brought in Reece Rusher, who scored 19 times for Andover New Street last season, and George Higgins from Andover Town.

Centre half Steve Walker has returned, while Hale also signed three youngsters from Salisbury’s development squad - striker Leyton Tulk, midfielder Alfie Hawke and full-back Owen Taylor.

A more familiar face to PO postcode non-league watchers is former Horndean attacker Greg Peel, who netted 13 times for Wessex Premier club Shaftesbury last season.

Peel bagged a hat-trick on his competitive Heath debut in a 7-1 win at Blackfield & Langley last month.

Despite his side’s fine start, Hale is not getting carried away. ‘To be honest, if we were to finish in the top half that would be a good season for us,’ he told The News.

‘I’m happy with the start we’ve made, but that’s all it is - a good start.

‘Saturday will be a different type of test for us, playing the favourites to win the league. That will tell us where we’re at.

‘I’m looking forward to it massively - it’ll be nice not to have an hour’s drive! I can’t see it being 0-0, both sides have been scoring so many goals.’

Portchester boss Dave Carter has made two signings this week, including one from Bemerton.

Emsworth-based midfielder Harry Beckley, who has made two sub appearances for Harlequins this season and is in the Army, has joined.

And the Royals have also welcomed back striker Ryan Pennery, who had started 2022/23 at step 4 club Chichester City.

Pennery played for AFC Totton and Gosport Borough last term, and also had a spell at Portchester in a bid to regain match fitness.

The striker previously played under Carter at Moneyfields, where he suffered an ACL injury in early 2020 that sidelined him for over a year.

Portchester have lost forward Felipe Barcelos, due to his work commitments in the Swindon area.