Shaun Wilkinson's penalty frustration as Baffins Milton Rovers let two-goal lead slip in Bashley draw

Baffins boss Shaun Wilkinson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-32)

And the Baffins boss was less than impressed with the awarding of a penalty for the visitors leveller at the PMC Stadium.

In-form striker Rudi Blankson struck twice in a 10-minute spell inside the opening 19 minutes to put the hosts in command.

However, Dan Thompson pulled a goal back for Bashley two minutes later before Lewis Ross' penalty 10 minutes after the restart ensured it ended all square.

Yet, Wilkinson felt dual-signed Chichester City player Dan Wood was hard done by after being adjudged to have handled in the area.

The Baffins boss moaned: ‘It feels like a bit of a defeat, really, because going 2-0 up and we started the game really well.

‘We gave away a poor goal - the keeper (Konrad Szymaniak) made a mistake for the first one - it was a corner against the run of play.

‘We were getting so much joy first half and obviously Bashley are a good team, but second half - they pegged us back, to be honest, on the whole a draw was probably a fair result.

‘The equalising goal - I was really, really disappointed with the referee - I know referee’s have a difficult job.

‘Our lad (Dan Wood) is laying on the floor (in the area), he’s trying to get up, someone’s pelted the ball at him so he’s got nowhere to go - the ball wasn’t even going towards the goal - the referee couldn’t wait to give it to be honest.’

The draw denied Baffins the chance to record a win on the back of their first away league defeat of the season at AFC Stoneham last time out.

And Wilkinson pinpointed a lack of consistency in performance his team have been showing of late. He said: ‘Overall, again, I analyse it - other than a 25-minute spell first half - we weren’t that great again.

‘But we’ve gone and drawn with a team who are bang in form so that’s the positive out of it.