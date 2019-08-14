Have your say

The Hawks secured a first home win of the season with a dazzling 6-0 National League South victory against Dorking Wanderers at Westleigh Park.

Dorking started the game boasting a one hundred per cent record but were well and truly put to the sword by a rampant home side.

Jonah Ayunga put the Hawks ahead on 29 minutes and two goals in a minute from Roarie Deacon and Josh Taylor put them well clear at the break.

Andy Drury, Ayunga and substitute Bradley Tarbuck added further goals in the second half.

Striker Alfie Rutherford was drafted in for his first start of the season after his pre-season knee problem.

He was one of two changes made by manager Paul Doswell with Simon Walton replacing Dean Beckwith in defence with Benny Read also dropping to the substitutes bench.

The visitors included ex-Hawks Ed Harris, Jason Prior and Giussepe Sole in their squad.

Harris went within a whisker of scoring an own goal in the third minute, deflecting a low Rutherford cross past the foot of the post.

Dorking showed their threat when Prior narrowly missed getting on the end of a great cross from the right.

Visiting goalkeeper Slavomir Huk pulled off a terrific one-handed save to prevent Taylor putting the home side ahead.

The pressure finally told in the 29th minute with Ayunga breaking the deadlock.

He picked up a loose ball just inside the area and, quick as a flash, smashed his low shot into the net.

The Hawks grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck on the stroke of half-time with two goals inside a minute

First Deacon fired in at the far post after Rutherford nicked the ball off a defender and delivered a cross.

Within a minute Taylor put the home side firmly in the driving seat with another firmly struck drive into the far corner of the net.

It could easily have been four early in the second half but Deacon ballooned a clear chance over the bar.

On 57 minutes Drury did make it four with a thumping back-post header from a Nicky Bailey free-kick.

Dorking had no answer to the Hawks who were rarely threatened.

There was further misery for the visitors when they were reduced to 10 men and Ayunga and Bradley Tarbuck added further goals.

After just four games of the new season, Hawks – who are eighth, two points behind leaders Bath City – are one of only three teams yet to lose a game.

They are the division’s highest scorers with 12 goals, with Chelmsford (10) the only other team in the section to have reached double figures.

More goals could be on the cards, therefore, when the Essex club visit Westleigh Park this Saturday!

Hawks: Worner, Straker, Walton, Magri, Fogden, Drury, Ayunga, Deacon, Bailey, Taylor, Rutherford. Subs: Read, Tarbuck, Cook, Paul, Beckwith.

Attendance: 1,374