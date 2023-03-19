Skipper Jack Lee becomes fifth Moneyfields player to be sent off in last four months of Wessex League action

Moneyfields' Jack Lee, right, was sent off for two bookable offences in last Friday's Wessex draw with Shaftesbury at Westleigh Park. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

He saw red for two bookable offences in the second half of last Friday’s 1-1 Wessex Premier draw with Shaftesbury at Westleigh Park.

Lee was already suspended for Tuesday’s game with Bemerton and the following midweek fixture at Hamble due to picking up a certain number of cautions.

The centre half can now expect another match to be tagged on the end, a third trip of the season to Bournemouth Poppies’ Victoria Park on April 1.

‘I didn’t think (the second booking) was a foul but the referee had already warned Jack,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull.

‘Perhaps that was my fault that I didn’t take him off then, like Mobey (Portchester boss Dave Carter) did with Jack Raine the previous weekend.

‘But we were already desperately short anyway. We didn’t have Steve (Hutchings) out there and Jack is the leader of the group.

‘I didn’t think it was a foul but Jack gave the referee a decision to make and he made it.’

Moneys were leading at the time through Callum Laycock’s 20th Wessex goal of the season, netted past ex-Baffins keeper Konrad Szymaniak.

Shaftesbury, who had seen a first half penalty saved by Dylan Kramer, levelled through Joe Wickham late on, from a corner that Turnbull felt should not have been given.

‘The draw was a fair result,’ he said. ‘I was as pleased with the performance as I was the week before (a 3-2 win at leaders Portchester).

‘I was really proud of the boys.’

Dec Seiden (v Stoneham), Jack Chandlet (v Horndean), Charlie Bell (v Christchurch) and Josh Hazell (v Hamble) had previously been dismissed in league action for Moneys since the start of December.

Tuesday’s ‘home’ game with Bemerton will be played at US Portsmouth’s Victory Stadium.

That’s because it has been brought forward from its original date next Friday due to the funeral of a Bemerton club official.