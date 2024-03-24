Skipper Mann’s double helps St Vincent defeat holders Portsmouth in the Hampshire Sixth Form Colleges Cup final at Cosham

The final, played at the Hampshire FA's new football complex at King George V Ground, Cosham, burst into live towards the end of the first half, with St Vincent scoring twice in quick succession.Central defender Callum Mann opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a clattering challenge from behind on the lively Kian Towse - the foul warranting a red card and reducing Portsmouth to ten men for the last hour.Towse was at the hub of the action for St Vincent's second goal by Seb Sharp, giving the Gosport college a 2-0 interval lead.When Mann was left unmarked at the far post to make it 3-0 with a header early in the second half it looked all for Portsmouth, the cup holders. But Josh Kynaston's sending off for verbal abuse at the assistant referee reduced both sides to two men - and sparked a Portsmouth comeback.They promptly scored twice inside a minute to set up a frantic finish, but St Vincent held on to secure a 3-2 win.