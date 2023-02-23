Baffins Milton Rovers top scorer Tom Vincent, right, is expected to return to training next month. Picture: Mike Cooter

The Purples are unbeaten on their own artificial pitch since the end of January 2022 - and have won their last 19 home Premier Division fixtures.

That eye-popping run includes 14 wins this season, including a 2-1 victory last time out that ended AFC Portchester’s seasonal unbeaten league record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoneham have subsequently won at both Moneyfields and Horndean, taking their current run to 12 wins and a draw in their last 13 league matches.

Baffins boss Danny Thompson is relishing the opportunity to take on another of the Wessex League’s high-fliers.

Already this season Rovers have won at Portchester in the League Cup and beaten Horndean in the FA Cup.

They have also done something no other Wessex Premier club has managed this season - going to Stoneham and avoiding defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two teams drew 1-1 at Stoneham Lane in a Wessex League Cup quarter-final tie last month - Baffins winning a penalty shoot-out.

‘It could work in our favour,’ Thompson told The News. ‘We go into some games with people writing us off.

‘We go in as underdogs - slipping under the radar a bit - but we’ll give it a good go.’

Rovers are in confident mood after beating Southern Leaguers Lymington on penalties in midweek to reach the quarter-finals of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also through to the semi-finals of the League Cup, with a tie at lower tier Andover Town to come next month.

‘After all the departures we had, a lot of people were writing us off last June and July,’ Thompson recalled. ‘But we’re not doing too badly.

‘There’s nothing worse than the last couple of months of a season when you’re mid-table and out of all the cups, it can become a bit of a chore.

‘But I’m desperate for us to break into the top six, and desperate to get to a cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s what I keep telling the players, I’m not letting up on anything!’

Baffins took on Lymington without striker Brad Lethbridge, midfielder Arty Kerton and defender Josh Rose who were all ineligible. In addition, dual signed Dan Aitkin was required by Gosport for their Portsmouth Senior Cup tie at Fareham the same evening.

‘I’ve got 20-21 players to choose from, that shows the strength in depth we have,’ said Thompson.

‘If I can keep this squad together, and perhaps add a few more, we can give it a real go next season.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Tom Vincent has given his manager a further boost by saying he expects to return to training in a fortnight’s time.

The striker suffered facial injuries requiring an operation during the home loss to Bemerton on January 21.