‘Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good’ – Hawks boss Paul Doswell following his side’s best-ever start to a National League South season
Hawks are enjoying their best-ever start to a National League South campaign.
They claimed a fourth win in five games with a 3-2 success at Hampton & Richmond yesterday.
Only Ebbsfleet United - who remain 100 per cent - are above them in the embryonic sixth tier table.
Never before have Hawks taken 13 points from a possible 15 at the start of a NLS campaign.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth boss hits out at 'reckless challenge' amid concussion fears for ex-Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday and Reading man
-
2
'Stay in the house, watch Liverpool win…is that all you have been taught?’ Bristol Rovers head coach takes dig at ex-Portsmouth, Bristol City and Birmingham boss after Shrewsbury draw
-
3
'Sublime pass for the winner'... 'Brimming with pace, belief and movement'... 'Pick of the defence' - Neil Allen's ratings from Portsmouth victory over Port Vale
-
4
Huge former Portsmouth favourite reunited with Blues in unfamiliar role - and proves again that he still 'hates' Southampton
-
5
14 magical pictures of Portsmouth fans enjoying another memorable away day following the Blues
But boss Paul Doswell was honest enough to admit his side ‘got away with one’ at the Beavertree.
‘I never felt in control,’ said the manager. ‘I’m happy with the result, but quite disappointed with the performance.
‘Hampton were the better side on the day for me. We can do a lot better.’
Speaking to the Hawks’ website, he added: ‘We got harried out of possession quite comfortably.
‘Overall, we got away with one here. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
Read More
‘There’s a lot to look at, if I’m being analytical, as to how we can be a lot better.’
Jake McCarthy and Danny Wright - the latter with a header on 44 minutes - had twice put Hawks into a first-half lead.
Mo Faal, with his third goal in two league starts, extended the advantage before Hampton grabbed aa second through Stefan Ilic on 68 minutes.
But Hawks held on to record their second successive away win, following a 2-1 success at Dartford.
Hawks now host Hampshire rivals Farnborough at Westleigh Park on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).
Striker Jason Prior serves the last game of a three-match ban imposed for a sending off at Braintree.
Farnborough, promoted after winning the Southern League Premier South play-off final last May, are currently in the relegation zone.
They have picked up one win from five games so far, a 1-0 home victory over fellow new boys Taunton Town.
Yesterday they were beaten 1-0 at home by Bath City. Among the Boro starting XI was striker Tony Lee, who had a short loan spell at Hawks in 2020/21 before the season was curtailed due to the pandemic.
Lee is on loan from Poole Town, where he struck over 30 goals in the Southern League Premier South last term.
Former Pompey winger Ricky Holmes and striker Liam Ferdinand - whose late leveller for Binfield denied US Portsmouth an FA Vase final appearance two seasons ago - were also in the Boro team.
Ferdinand was also a prolific scorer in the Southern League Premier South last season, for the Metropolitan Police.