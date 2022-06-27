Former Pompey and Millwall centre-forward Bradbury, 23, joins Danny Hollands, Abdulai Baggie, returning goalkeeper Pat O'Flaherty, Andreas Robinson and young defender Dan Walster in moving to Privett Park in the close season so far.

The arrival of Bradbury has been a year in the making for Gale, who revealed he first tried to sign the Fareham-based forward last summer.

Instead, the son of former Pompey, Manchester City striker and current Eastleigh boss Lee Bradbury opted to remain with National League South Oxford City prior to ending the campaign with league rivals Welling United, helping them embark on a late-season survival charge.

Striker Harvey Bradbury has joined Gosport Borough Picture: Dave Haines

But Gale believes the draw of being able to offer Harvey – himself part of the Pompey Academy set up earlier in his career – football a lot closer to home played a big part in him getting to work with him for the second time in his career - with the pair previously crossing paths when Gale was assistant manager to his latest Boro addition’s dad Lee at the Hawks.

‘For me, it was a no-brainer. I was looking for another out-and-out centre-forward to go with what I've got and he ticks all the boxes,’ said Gale.

‘He's a big, strong boy, he's an aggressive centre-forward who scores goals. He knows quite a few of my lads as well, he's a good lad - I look at characters who I'm bringing into the dressing room always - you need a healthy dressing room.

‘I tried to get him last year, obviously I know him having worked with his dad (Lee Bradbury), I've known Harvey growing up.

‘When he first left Pompey he came over to Havant with us for a little bit. He's always played at a higher level, but I think lots of things change in peoples' lives, I think he's sick and tired of travelling up to London and Oxford.’

Bradbury is another welcome addition for Gale, who has been delighted with the business the club have been able to do all before their opening pre-season friendly at Petersfield Town on Friday night (7:45pm).

Four of the six arrivals - Bradbury, Baggie, Hollands and Robinson - have all played at least one level higher than the Southern League Premier Division Gosport will be bidding to mount a promotion charge in this season.

Gale added: ‘We've gone after some targets, we haven't always got what we wanted, but in the main the calibre and type of players we've wanted to bring in, we've been able to.’