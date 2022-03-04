Southletico's Harry Hatherley in seventh heaven as he jumps to top of City of Portsmouth Sunday League top scorers list

The Shepherd's Crook keeper saves a Mother Shipton shot during his side's 4-0 Hampshire Vase 5th rd loss. Picture: Kevin Shipp

The Southletico striker netted seven times as Southletico thrashed Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves 12-3 to remain third in Division 5.

Hatherley now has 38 goals in only 19 league and cup appearances this season - putting him two goals ahead of divisional rival Joe Boxall (Tamworth).

Dave Hatherley (2) - including a long range lob - Clayton Saunders, Steve Mabbs and sub Andy Conway completed Southletico’s dozen, with George Pettitt grabbing a consolation hat-trick.

Mother Shipton (orange) v Shepherd's Crook. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Horndean Hawks are two points behind Southletico in fourth place after thrashing AFC Eastney 8-1.

Horndean took the lead when Mitch Coleman beat the offside trap. Sam Bruce and Oliver McCormack extended the lead before Coleman grabbed his second.

A defensive mix up gave Eastney's Todd Lyons the chance to beat Ali Murray from close range.

After the interval Jake Burfoot netted twice - taking his seasonal tally to 21 in 17 games - with George Laskey, from a tight angle, and Jason Green also netting.

Mother Shipton (orange) v Shepherd's Crook. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Joel Jackson struck twice as Warren Wanderers closed the gap on leaders AC Copnor to a point with a 5-2 win against Seagull Reserves. Tommy Stevens, Sam Stone and Jorden Stevens also scored with Ashley Holmes and Conner Rowe replying.

Dave Donald and Stu Mitchell scored in the second half as Cross Keys Athletic defeated Division 4 table-toppers Prince of Wales 2-0. Both sides missed penalties in the second half.

AFC Eastney Reserves remain unbeaten at the top of Division 6 with a hard-fought 2-0 success against Milton Park Rangers.

Eastney took the lead when a long ball from keeper Jack Goodman was picked up by Bailey Williams, whose through ball set up Connor Shaw to score. Centre back Jamie Langley added a second with a header from a set piece.

Al's Bar about to score against Saturn Royale in a Division 5 fixture. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Top scorer Ben Pascoe struck a hat-trick as Freehouse B drubbed AFC Fairfield Reserves 6-0.

However, the scoreline doesn’t really tell the tale as Freehouse were nowhere near their best. They deployed an experimental change of system which was scrapped at half-time despite them leading 2-0.

Luke Hobby grabed a brace and Alfie Fisher glanced a header over the keeper after a long free-kick delivered by Pete Jones.

Freehouse keeper Phil Read had a relatively quiet game, only being called into action a handful of times, and has now kept back-to-back clean sheets.

Al's Bar celebrate a goal against Saturn Royale. Picture: Kevin Shipp

The Meon suffered an agonising loss to FC Hadjuk in the semi-finals of the Hampshire Trophy.

They drew 0-0 in Bournemouth - having had Stevie O’Shea sent off - before losing 3-1 on penalties.

Hadjuk now have three cup finals to look forward to, having already reached two Bournemouth Sunday League showpiece occasions.

Mother Shipton progressed to the quarter-finals of the Hampshire FA Vase with a 4-0 victory over Shepherd’s Crook.

Freddie Kemp (2), Freddy Johnson and Joe Faithful scored with MS now travelling to Southampton side BAD Samaritans Millers this weekend for a place in the last four.

Watersedge Park are also bidding for a semi-final place - they host Gosport, Fareham & Solent Leaguers Gosham Rangers.

Al's Bar (light blue) v Saturn Royale. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Freehouse A - the only City of Portsmouth side still boasting a 100 per cent record - progressed in the Portsmouth & District FA Plate with a 3-1 win over Gosport-based Sands United. Chris Browne, Andy Oliver and Jason Shrewsbury scored.

In the PDFA Challenge Cup, Tamworth won 4-1 at Bransbury Wanderers with goals from Joe Boxall (2), Connor Bevan and Freddy Stemp.

Berewood won 4-3 at Waterlooville Wanderers thanks to Edward Wren (2), Justin Sabatino and Andrew Fitzgerald. Ryan King (2) and Jordan Rayment replied.

Brad Hartill hit a hat-trick as AC Copnor progressed with a 4-3 win after extra time at Fratton Trades. Junior Kamara was also on target.

Sub Adam Donnelly struck twice as North End Lions triumphed 2-1 at Cross Keys Athletic.

Also through to the next round are AFC Lakeside, 4-2 winners against AFC Solent thanks to goals from Jamie Ford, Bradley Gill, Connor Jepson and Charlie Ruffell.

Compiled by Paul Oastler and Simon Carter